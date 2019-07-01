Hong Kong police fire tear gas after protestors storm legislative building

Police clashed Monday with protesters who tried to storm Hong Kong’s Legislative Council on the 22nd anniversary of the handover of the former British colony to China, Reuters reports.

What's new: Riot police are attempting to take control and clear the hundreds of protestors who have broken into and vandalized the main chamber and offices of Hong Kong's legislature building, AP reports. The protestors spray-painted slogans on the walls of the main chamber demanding the release of Hong Kongers arrested in last month's protest, as well as the resignation of the city's leader, Carrie Lam.