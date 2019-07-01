Hong Kong police fire tear gas after protestors storm legislative building

Police clashed Monday with protesters who tried to storm Hong Kong’s Legislative Council on the 22nd anniversary of the handover of the former British colony to China, Reuters reports.
What's new: Riot police are attempting to take control and clear the hundreds of protestors who have broken into and vandalized the main chamber and offices of Hong Kong's legislature building, AP reports. The protestors spray-painted slogans on the walls of the main chamber demanding the release of Hong Kongers arrested in last month's protest, as well as the resignation of the city's leader, Carrie Lam.
Why it matters: Hong Kong retained a high degree of autonomy when it was returned to China in 1997 — including the freedom to protest and an independent judiciary. Hong Kong residents worry that’s crumbling as the Chinese Communist Party tightens its grip, per Axios' Dave Lawler.
- What started as a protest over a now-suspended bill that would allow extradition to mainland China has turned into a broader repudiation of Chinese rule, the New York Times reports.
- Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam pledged in a speech after a flag-raising ceremony to be more responsive to public sentiment following weeks of protests against the extradition bill, per AP. Protesters remain worried it could be reintroduced.
Protesters tried to force their way into the government headquarters. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images Protesters gather to take part in the annual pro-democracy rally in a Hong Kong park. Photo: Sarah LAI / AFP) (Photo credit should read SARAH LAI/AFP/Getty Images Protesters attempt to break a window at the government headquarters. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images Protesters try to force their way into the building by ramming a metal cart through the glass doors. Police responded with pepper spray. Photo: Vivek Prakash/AFP/Getty Images A protester shouts in front of police outside the government headquarters after the annual flag raising ceremony. Photo: Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images Helicopters fly across Victoria Harbour carrying a Hong Kong (L) and China (R) for the annual ceremony. Photo: Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images Police officers attend a flag raising ceremony at Golden Bauhinia Square. Photo: Zhang Wei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images Police use batons on protesters during a clash near the Legislative Council Complex hours before protesters attacked the building. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images Hong Kong police pepper-spray protesters outside the Legislative Council Complex hours before protesters attacked the building. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images Protesters push barricades toward police on a street during a stand-off outside the Legislative Council Complex. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images Protesters with makeshift shields to defend themselves against police outside the Legislative Council Complex. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images Officials including Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (3rd L) in the Convention and Exhibition Centre toast the flag-raising ceremony marking the city's handover from the U.K. to China. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
