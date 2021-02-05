Sign up for our daily briefing

Hawkfish, Mike Bloomberg's firm, is shutting down

Michael Bloomberg. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Hawkfish, a political data and tech agency founded by billionaire former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, is shutting down, Politico first reported on Friday.

Why it matters, via Axios' Sara Fischer: This was supposed to be the Democrats' answer to the GOP's 2016 advertising machine. It largely failed after Bloomberg dropped out of the Democratic primary.

What they're saying: "As you know, Hawkfish was built with the goal of helping to defeat Donald Trump and electing Democrats in November 2020. ... After the election, Hawkfish’s leadership team and stakeholders started exploring potential avenues for the company’s future and concluded that Hawkfish would not continue in its current constitution," Hawkfish CEO Josh Mendelsohn said in a memo obtained by Axios.

  • "The company is expected to wind down by May, providing full-time employees with a three-month window to remain at-will employees of Hawkfish."

Axios
Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: How COVID is disrupting the drug supply chain — Coronavirus cases are falling all across the country.
  2. Vaccine: NFL tells Biden all team stadiums ready as vaccine sites — Pentagon to deploy over 1,000 troops to support mass vaccination sites — Tech troubles snarl seniors' attempts to sign up for vaccines.
  3. Politics: Senate votes to advance budget resolution for Biden's relief plan.
  4. Economy: The Trump-COVID jobs legacy.
  5. World: Coronavirus cases are falling around the world.
Mike Allen, author of AM
41 mins ago - Sports

First look: NFL tells Biden all team stadiums ready as vaccine sites

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hold a press conference in Tampa on Thursday. Photo: Perry Knotts/NFL via Reuters

On the eve of Super Bowl weekend, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote President Biden to tell him that each of the league's 32 teams "will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public."

Driving the news: Goodell wrote in the letter, dated Thursday, that this can be done swiftly "because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months."

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden after jobs report: "We can't do too much here — we can do too little"

President Biden seized on January's anemic jobs report Friday to argue for his $1.9 trillion relief package, while also bracing the public for the long road to a full economic recovery and robust job growth.

The latest: Biden insisted in a speech from the White House that he would not be cutting the size of the $1,400 per person stimulus checks included in his proposal.

