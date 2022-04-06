Harris' communications director tests positive for COVID-19

Jamal Simmons, communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a statement from Harris' press secretary Kirsten Allen.

Why it matters: Simmons is the latest in a spate of positive COVID-19 cases that have hit Washington, D.C.'s elites in recent weeks, affecting both White House officials and members of Congress.

Simmons attended an event Tuesday to commemorate the signing of the Affordable Care Act alongside President Biden and former President Barack Obama. Simmons was seen embracing Obama, who contracted COVID-19 last month, while both men were unmasked.

What they're saying: "Jamal was in close contact to the Vice President as defined by CDC guidance. Jamal is isolating and working from home," the statement read.

Harris is following relevant CDC guidelines for close contact with a positive individual, but plans to continue her public work schedule uninterrupted, the statement added.

The big picture: Earlier this week, Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for COVID-19, as did Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Joaquin Castro (D-Texas).

White House press secretary Jen Psaki and principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previously tested positive for coronavirus in recent weeks, as well.

Go deeper: Mini-COVID wave hits D.C. elite