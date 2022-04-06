Harris' communications director tests positive for COVID-19
Jamal Simmons, communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a statement from Harris' press secretary Kirsten Allen.
Why it matters: Simmons is the latest in a spate of positive COVID-19 cases that have hit Washington, D.C.'s elites in recent weeks, affecting both White House officials and members of Congress.
- Simmons attended an event Tuesday to commemorate the signing of the Affordable Care Act alongside President Biden and former President Barack Obama. Simmons was seen embracing Obama, who contracted COVID-19 last month, while both men were unmasked.
What they're saying: "Jamal was in close contact to the Vice President as defined by CDC guidance. Jamal is isolating and working from home," the statement read.
- Harris is following relevant CDC guidelines for close contact with a positive individual, but plans to continue her public work schedule uninterrupted, the statement added.
The big picture: Earlier this week, Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for COVID-19, as did Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Joaquin Castro (D-Texas).
- White House press secretary Jen Psaki and principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previously tested positive for coronavirus in recent weeks, as well.
Go deeper: Mini-COVID wave hits D.C. elite