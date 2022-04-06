Merrick Garland tests positive for COVID-19

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The big picture: Garland is the latest to test positive after attending the annual Gridiron Club dinner, a high-profile D.C. media event, on Saturday night.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) tested positive after attending the dinner on Saturday.

Driving the news: "He asked to be tested after learning that he may have been exposed to the virus. At the time, he is not experiencing symptoms," according to a statement.

"In accordance with CDC guidelines, the Attorney General will isolate at home for at least five days," per the statement.

Go deeper: Mini-COVID wave hits D.C. elite