White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Sunday night she's tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to Europe with President Biden, but he's not considered a close contact.

What she's saying: "I last saw the President during a socially distanced meeting yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"Thanks to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I have only experienced mild symptoms. In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test," she added.

Flashback: White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the coronavirus last Tuesday and said Biden was not considered a close contact following two socially distanced meetings with him.

