White House deputy press secretary tests positive for COVID after Europe trip

Rebecca Falconer
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre conducts a daily press briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on February 14, 2022 in Washington, DC.
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during a February press briefing at the White House. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Sunday night she's tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to Europe with President Biden, but he's not considered a close contact.

What she's saying: "I last saw the President during a socially distanced meeting yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

  • "Thanks to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I have only experienced mild symptoms. In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test," she added.

Flashback: White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the coronavirus last Tuesday and said Biden was not considered a close contact following two socially distanced meetings with him.

