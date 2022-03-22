Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, per a statement.

Driving the news: Psaki said she had two socially distanced meetings with President Biden and he is "not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance." She added that the president tested negative for the virus via a PCR test Tuesday.

Psaki's positive test came hours before she was set to travel with Biden to Europe, where he will "be focused on continuing to rally the world in support of the Ukrainian people and against President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine."

State of play: Psaki was absent from her daily press briefing at the White House on Tuesday, with her deputy Chris Meager filling in.

Journalists who attended Monday's press briefing are not considered close contacts, Meager said. He added that the White House is conducting contact tracing, and will notify those in the press considered to be in close contact.

What she's saying: "Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms," Psaki said in the statement.

"In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test."

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.