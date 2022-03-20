Psaki: Biden's trip to Europe will not include stop in Ukraine
President Biden's trip to Europe this week does not include plans to visit Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed in a Tweet on Sunday.
Driving the news: The announcement comes after former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told CNN Saturday that Biden should visit Ukraine during his trip as a "symbol of our solidarity."
The big picture: "The trip will be focused on continuing to rally the world in support of the Ukrainian people and against President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, but there are no plans to travel into Ukraine," Psaki tweeted.
- During his trip to Brussels, Belgium, Biden will meet with both the European Council and NATO leaders.
- Several European leaders have recently gone to Ukraine. Last week, the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.