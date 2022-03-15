Prime ministers of Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia to visit Zelensky in Kyiv

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia will visit Kyiv on Tuesday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and convey the European Union's "unequivocal support" for Ukraine.

Why it matters: The three leaders will be visiting an active war zone with the blessing of EU leadership, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The EU also announced a fourth sanctions package against Russia on Tuesday that in part revokes its "most favored nation" trade status and other World Trade Organization benefits.

What they're saying: "The purpose of the visit is to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," Poland's government said Tuesday.

"The aim of this visit is also to present a broad package of support for the Ukraine and Ukrainians," it added.

The big picture: Russia's invasion of Ukraine has set off the EU's transformation into a foreign policy heavyweight by sanctioning Moscow and aiding Ukrainians with military and humanitarian goods.

The invasion has set Ukraine on an accelerated path to EU membership while motivating other countries, such as Georgia, to apply to join the bloc as domestic support for Ukraine has galvanized calls to integrate with the West.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees have escaped the invasion by entering Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovenia and other countries in what United Nations labeled as the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

Go deeper: The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis