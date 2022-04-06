Rep. Adam Schiff tests positive for COVID
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) wrote on Twitter on Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Driving the news: The 61-year-old lawmaker wrote he is "feeling fine and grateful to be vaccinated and boosted. In the coming days, I will quarantine and follow CDC guidelines. And remember, please get vaccinated!"
The big picture: Several U.S. government officials have tested positive recently as Omicron subvariant BA.2 has driven a new wave of virus infections.
- White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and press secretary Jen Psaki were among officials to announce positive tests in recent weeks.