Rep. Adam Schiff tests positive for COVID

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) wrote on Twitter on Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Driving the news: The 61-year-old lawmaker wrote he is "feeling fine and grateful to be vaccinated and boosted. In the coming days, I will quarantine and follow CDC guidelines. And remember, please get vaccinated!"

The big picture: Several U.S. government officials have tested positive recently as Omicron subvariant BA.2 has driven a new wave of virus infections.