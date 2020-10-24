35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Harris to Black voters: Casting a ballot is about honoring your ancestors

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks at a "Get Out The Vote" rally at Morehouse College. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris appealed to Black voters in Georgia on Friday, urging them to "honor the ancestors" by casting ballots, and again calling President Trump a "racist."

Why it matters: The U.S. saw a significant decline in African-American voter turnout between 2012 and 2016, reaching its lowest point since 2000. Higher turnout among Black Americans this year could tip the balance in favor of Democrats in key battleground states, including Georgia.

  • Black voters overwhelmingly prefer Democrat Joe Biden, but Trump is earning more support nationally from Black men than he received in 2016 — 17% — up from 14%, Axios' Alexi McCammond notes.

What she's saying: “We’re not going to let anyone mess with our right to vote,” she said at a "Get Out the Vote" rally at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

  • "Voting is about honoring those ancestors, honoring what they fought for and what they sacrificed for our right to vote," she said.
  • "Let's not let anybody take our power from us. We know the power of our voice, we know at election time, the power of our voice is expressed through our vote, we're not going to let anybody take us out of this game. We are present. We are, we are active. And we know what's at stake and we honor our ancestors every day."
  • "[O]n one hand you have Joe Biden, who has the knowledge and the courage enough to use the term and speak those words, 'Black Lives Matter.' On the other hand you have Donald Trump, who refuses, and will never say Black Lives Matter," she added.
  • She also told a roundtable of Black men in Atlanta that she wasn't "going to tell anybody, including Black men, that they’re supposed to vote for us. We need to earn that vote," per AP.
  • Responding to criticism from Atlanta rapper and producer Jermaine Dupri, who told Harris that “you put a lot of Black brothers away in your past” as prosecutor, the California senator acknowledged she didn’t “change the whole system," AP reported.
  • “It suggests Black people shouldn’t be prosecutors. ... It suggests that you don’t love your community, or you don’t want to reform the system if you decide to go in it," she added.

Worth noting: Trump claimed during Thursday's debate that "nobody has done what I’ve done” for Black Americans, with the "possible exception" of Abraham Lincoln.

Mike AllenMargaret TalevAlayna Treene
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Finally, a real debate

Photo: Morry Gash/AP

A more disciplined President Trump held back from the rowdy interruptions at tonight's debate in Nashville, while making some assertions so outlandish that Joe Biden chuckled and even closed his eyes. A Trump campaign adviser told Axios: "He finally listened." 

The result: A real debate.

Margaret TalevAlexi McCammond
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The cliffhanger could be ... Georgia

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

It hasn't backed a Democrat for president since 1992, but Georgia's changing demographics may prove pivotal this year — not only to Trump v. Biden, but also to whether Democrats take control of the Senate.

Why it matters: If the fate of the Senate did hinge on Georgia, it might be January before we know the outcome. Meanwhile, voters' understanding of this power in the final days of the election could juice turnout enough to impact presidential results.

Fadel Allassan
Oct 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Early voting eclipses 2016 total with 12 days until election

People stand in line to vote early in Fairfax, Virginia in September. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Americans have cast more than 47.1 million ballots in the 2020 presidential election, surpassing the total early-vote count for 2016 with 12 days left until Election Day, according to a Washington Post analysis of voting data.

Why it matters: The election is already underway, as many states have expanded early and mail-in voting options because of the coronavirus pandemic.

