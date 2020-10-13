The Biden campaign is releasing five ads on Tuesday targeting millennial Black men in 16 battleground states.

Why it matters: Black voters overwhelmingly prefer Democrat Joe Biden, but President Trump actually is earning more support nationally from Black men than he received in 2016 — 17%, up from 14%. Biden is pushing to halt the trend and maximize his own turnout, which could make a difference in tight contests.

The Biden campaign is targeting low-propensity voters with this multimillion dollar TV, digital and radio blitz.

Black men are more likely to back Republicans than Black women, per FiveThirtyEight.

Black voter turnout decreased in the 2016 presidential election from the highs of former President Obama's 2008 and 2012 elections. Voter turnout increased among millennials overall in 2016, but it decreased for Black millennials, per Pew Research.

Driving the news: The new ads will air nationwide with an emphasis in these battlegrounds: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The ads feature brief, informal conversations between Black men about President Trump, the election and why it's important to vote.

"These new GOTV ads reach a critical audience of Black voters that we're hoping to turn out this election," said Kamau Marshall, Director of Strategic Communications.

"Everybody says your vote is your voice, so I feel like if you don't vote, you are comfortable being silenced," says one man in the Biden ad campaign.