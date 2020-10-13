2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Biden ads court young Black men in final campaign stretch

Photo: Screengrab via YouTube/Joe Biden

The Biden campaign is releasing five ads on Tuesday targeting millennial Black men in 16 battleground states.

Why it matters: Black voters overwhelmingly prefer Democrat Joe Biden, but President Trump actually is earning more support nationally from Black men than he received in 2016 — 17%, up from 14%. Biden is pushing to halt the trend and maximize his own turnout, which could make a difference in tight contests.

  • The Biden campaign is targeting low-propensity voters with this multimillion dollar TV, digital and radio blitz.
  • Black men are more likely to back Republicans than Black women, per FiveThirtyEight.
  • Black voter turnout decreased in the 2016 presidential election from the highs of former President Obama's 2008 and 2012 elections. Voter turnout increased among millennials overall in 2016, but it decreased for Black millennials, per Pew Research.

Driving the news: The new ads will air nationwide with an emphasis in these battlegrounds: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

  • The ads feature brief, informal conversations between Black men about President Trump, the election and why it's important to vote.
  • "These new GOTV ads reach a critical audience of Black voters that we're hoping to turn out this election," said Kamau Marshall, Director of Strategic Communications.

"Everybody says your vote is your voice, so I feel like if you don't vote, you are comfortable being silenced," says one man in the Biden ad campaign.

Jonathan Swan
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump launches multimillion-dollar ad campaign aimed at winning back seniors

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The Trump campaign is launching a new "eight-figure" advertising campaign this week that focuses, in part, on recovering President Trump's standing among senior citizens, according to top officials.

Why it matters: Senior citizens are the most reliable voting bloc and they formed the core of Trump's political base in 2016. But that's no longer the case.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
17 hours ago - Economy & Business

Leon Black to investors: "I deeply regret" Epstein involvement

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Wall Street billionaire Leon Black expressed remorse for his personal business and philanthropic relationship with Jeffrey Epstein on Monday in a letter sent to investors and obtained by Axios.

Driving the news: Black's letter follows a bombshell New York Times report that revealed that ties between Black, co-founder and CEO of Apollo Global Management, and Epstein were deeper than previously disclosed, including upward of $75 million changing hands.

Sam Baker
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

How Amy Coney Barrett would change the way the Supreme Court works

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Appointing three Supreme Court justices will likely be President Trump’s most important achievement, and Judge Amy Coney Barrett may well be the most important of the three.

Why it matters: Barrett would transform the court’s internal politics, handicapping Chief Justice John Roberts and establishing a new center of gravity on the right. Her presence would force a whole new set of strategic calculations among the justices — and those calculations will shape the law of the land for a generation.

