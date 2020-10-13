1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

"Souls to the polls" during COVID-19

Students get off a Black Votes Matter bus in Fayetteville, N.C., in March. Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

The coronavirus has complicated the get-out-the-vote effort for Black churches in 2020.

Why it matters: Those churches are a key part of broader efforts in the Black community to push back against voter suppression tactics, the AP reports.

  • Churches have organized socially distant caravans with greatly reduced transportation capacity for early voting and Election Day ballot-casting.
  • Church volunteers are phone-banking and canvasing the homes of their members to ensure mail-in and absentee ballots are requested and hand-delivered to election board offices or drop boxes before the deadlines.
  • Many churches are still forced to hold virtual services, limiting their organizational might.

"It's not whether there are enough votes out there," said Cliff Albright, a co-founder of Black Voters Matter.

  • "It's whether we have the strategy, the resources and the election protection to make sure that the voters who want to show up are actually able to do so and be counted."

Flashback: "Souls to the polls" traces back to the 1955 assassination of the Rev. George Lee, a Black Mississippi entrepreneur, by white supremacists after he helped nearly 100 Black residents register to vote.

  • The cemetery where Lee is buried has served as a polling place.

The bottom line: Some Black Americans say they want to vote in person because of President Trump's overt campaign against mail-in voting.

  • "I'm now determined more than ever to go to the polls and cast my ballot in person, as opposed to by mail," said 53-year-old Jane Bonner of Georgia.

Alexi McCammond
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Biden ads court young Black men in final campaign stretch

Photo: Screengrab via YouTube/Joe Biden

The Biden campaign is releasing five ads on Tuesday targeting millennial Black men in 16 battleground states.

Why it matters: Black voters overwhelmingly prefer Democrat Joe Biden, but President Trump actually is earning more support nationally from Black men than he received in 2016 — 17%, up from 14%. Biden is pushing to halt the trend and maximize his own turnout, which could make a difference in tight contests.

Rebecca Falconer
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Georgia reports record turnout as early in-person voting begins

Voters line up inside the State Farm Arena, Georgia's largest early voting location, for the first day of early voting in the general election in Atlanta on Monday. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

There were long lines of voters into the night in Georgia, as officials reported a record 126,876 people cast their ballots after early in-person voting for the general election opened Monday.

The big picture: There were reports of some voting system technical glitches, but officials told the New York Times hours-long waits were mainly down to the large turnout, with many voters off work for Columbus Day in the battleground state — which President Trump won by 5 percentage points in 2016. Georgians are also casting their votes in two Senate races.

Axios
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

California GOP installed ballot drop boxes deemed illegal by election officials

Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla and Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Monday sent a cease and desist letter to the state Republican Party over unauthorized ballot drop boxes that officials said were illegal.

Driving the news: The California GOP acknowledged on Monday that it owned several unofficial drop boxes in southern California. Earlier reports of the boxes in Fresno, Los Angeles and Orange counties prompted Padilla to issue a memo on Sunday telling county registrars that the unofficial drop boxes were illegal, per AP.

