Guns in statehouses in the spotlight after armed protests

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Guns in statehouses in the spotlight after armed protests

A pro-guns protest at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City in February 2020. Photo: George Frey/AFP via Getty Images

Guns are now allowed in statehouses "in some form" in 21 states, after Montana this week signed a law allowing anyone with a permit to bring a concealed firearm into the state Capitol, AP reports.

Why it matters: The issue of guns in legislatures has come to the fore in the past year, following armed protests outside state capitols and the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol.

  • While Democratic lawmakers are pushing to implement or strengthen bans on firearms, Republicans have been moving to protect the right to carry guns in statehouses.

The big picture: "Eight states allow only concealed firearms inside their capitols, while two states allow only open carry," a review by AP found.

  • Montana's gun law was signed Thursday despite the statehouse not having metal detectors. The Republican-dominated Utah legislature, which passed a law this month dropping a permit requirement for the carrying of concealed firearms in the state capitol, also doesn't have them, AP notes.
  • Montana Republican state Rep. Seth Berglee told AP the U.S. Capitol insurrection didn't change his mind about the bill he was sponsoring as people with gun permits "are extremely law-abiding" and he saw the law as a "deterrent to bad things happening."

The other side: The Michigan Capitol Commission banned the open carry of firearms inside the statehouse six days after the U.S. Capitol insurrection, though Democrats said the move didn't go far enough.

  • In Vermont, senators are weighing a plan to strengthen a ban on firearms in the statehouse to other government buildings, the Bennington Banner reports.
  • The Washington State Senate Rules Committee is considering outlawing the open carry of guns in the statehouse and near authorized demonstrations after state lawmakers passed the measure along party lines last month, per K5.

Go deeper: House votes to fine lawmakers who don't comply with metal detectors

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
Feb 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy

6 Capitol police officers suspended for alleged roles in Jan. 6 riot

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Six Capitol police officers have been suspended with pay and 29 are under investigation for alleged conduct related to the Jan. 6 insurrection by pro-Trump rioters, a spokesperson said Thursday.

The big picture: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said earlier this month that Congress plans to establish a "9/11-type commission" to investigate the siege and report on "the preparedness and response of the United States Capitol Police and other federal, state, and local law enforcement."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: Why we're still waiting for rapid, at-home COVID tests — Cases fall in 44 states — U.S. life expectancy falls.
  2. Vaccine: Breaking down the psychology of vaccine hesitancy — Pfizer says it's ramping up vaccine production.
  3. Politics: Cuomo under investigation over nursing home deaths.
  4. Education: Teachers back in the classroom are comfortable with it.
  5. World: U.S. commits $4 billion to COVAX vaccine initiative — Indonesia announces punishments for those who refuse COVID vaccines.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to speak at CPAC next week

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Former President Trump will speak at next week's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) conference in Florida, his first public appearance since leaving office, a source with direct knowledge tells Axios.

What we're hearing: Trump plans to directly attack President Biden's new immigration plan and will talk about the future of the Republican Party, a source familiar with his speech said.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow