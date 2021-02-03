Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

House votes to fine lawmakers who don't comply with metal detectors

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks through a metal detector before entering the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in January. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House on Tuesday night created a new rule to fine lawmakers up to $10,000 if they refuse to pass through metal detectors in Congress.

Why it matters: The new screening measures were introduced on Capitol Hill following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

Details: The House voted 216-210 in favor of the rule that would see lawmakers who flout the requirements fined $5,000 for a first offense and $10,000 thereafter, with the money deducted from their salaries.

  • All Republicans present voted against the measure.

The big picture: Several GOP members have expressed displeasure at the move to install metal detectors on Capitol Hill. Some, like Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), have been spotted side-stepping them.

  • Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert's chief of staff, who refused to hand her bag to police despite triggering magnetometers, emailed lawmakers earlier to vote against the rule, which he called "unconstitutional," per the Washington Post.
  • House Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) said in a speech before the vote, "Apparently, it will take a rules change to ensure all members follow the rules, just like everyone else."

Of note: The new rule comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced to Democratic colleagues on Tuesday plans for heightened security measures in response to the riots.

Go deeper

Kadia Goba
Feb 1, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Pro-Trump Republican targeted over Capitol siege

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. Photo: Stephanie Keith via Getty Images

A bipartisan group of New Yorkers is targeting Rep. Nicole Malliotakis in the latest effort aimed at tying pro-Trump Republicans to the Capitol siege.

Why it matters: While Republicans are desperately trying to turn the page on former President Trump’s actions and the deadly events of Jan. 6, Democrats and other Trump opponents plan to keep linking the party to the Capitol insurrection ahead of the 2022 midterms.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

AOC reveals she's a sexual assault survivor while discussing Capitol riots

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/Pool

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said during an Instagram live Monday night that she's "a survivor of sexual assault" and likened Republicans who said the country should "move on" from the U.S. Capitol insurrection to "abusers."

Details: "The reason I'm getting emotional in this moment is because the folks who tell us to move on, that it's not a big deal, that we should forget what's happened, or even telling us to apologize, these are the same tactics of abusers," said a tearful Ocasio-Cortez.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Influence to shift to Black people, women under Biden

Reproduced from Pew Research Center; margin of error is +/- 1.9 percentage points. Chart: Axios Visuals

A new Pew Research survey provides insight into how Americans anticipate power and influence in Washington, D.C., will shift under President Biden.

By the numbers: Nearly two-thirds of Americans think Black people and women will gain influence under the new president, while half say evangelical Christians — a group wooed and won over by former President Trump — will lose out.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow