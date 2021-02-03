The House on Tuesday night created a new rule to fine lawmakers up to $10,000 if they refuse to pass through metal detectors in Congress.

Why it matters: The new screening measures were introduced on Capitol Hill following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

Details: The House voted 216-210 in favor of the rule that would see lawmakers who flout the requirements fined $5,000 for a first offense and $10,000 thereafter, with the money deducted from their salaries.

All Republicans present voted against the measure.

The big picture: Several GOP members have expressed displeasure at the move to install metal detectors on Capitol Hill. Some, like Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), have been spotted side-stepping them.

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert's chief of staff, who refused to hand her bag to police despite triggering magnetometers, emailed lawmakers earlier to vote against the rule, which he called "unconstitutional," per the Washington Post.

House Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) said in a speech before the vote, "Apparently, it will take a rules change to ensure all members follow the rules, just like everyone else."

Of note: The new rule comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced to Democratic colleagues on Tuesday plans for heightened security measures in response to the riots.