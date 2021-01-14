Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Representatives to face fines for not passing through metal detectors

Speaker Nancy Pelos in the House of Representatives on Jan. 13. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced on Wednesday that the House is moving forward with a new rule to impose fines on members for refusing to pass through metal detectors before entering the chamber.

Why it matters: The rule change comes after several House Republicans became frustrated with the detectors and bypassed them Tuesday night, according to CNN and NBC News.

What they're saying: “On behalf of the House, I express my deepest gratitude to the U.S. Capitol Police for the valor that they showed during the deadly insurrection on the Capitol, as they protected the lives of the staff and the Congress," Pelosi said.

  • “Sadly, just days later, many House Republicans have disrespected our heroes by verbally abusing them and refusing to adhere to basic precautions keeping members of our Congressional community, including the Capitol Police, safe."

The big picture: Members who refused to pass through the detectors will face a $5,000 fine for a first offense and $10,000 fine for a second — both of which will be deducted from offending representative's pay.

  • Freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), who has inquired about carrying firearms into the U.S. Capitol, got into an altercation with Capitol Police on Tuesday and initially refused to show officers the contents of her bag, though she was eventually allowed into the chamber, according to CNN.

Go deeper

Jacob KnutsonKadia Goba
Jan 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Members of Congress must pass through metal detectors to access House floor

U.S. Capitol Police installing a metal detector outside the doors of the House of Representatives on Jan. 12. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Members of the House of Representatives must now pass through metal detectors before entering the chamber, according to a memo from acting House Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett.

Why it matters: Previously, members were able to enter the chamber without any security screening. The unprecedented measures comes less than a week after the violent assault on the Capitol building by a pro-Trump mob and as some GOP House freshmen have inquired about carrying guns into the Capitol.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Jan 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House Democrats briefed on 3 more plots potentially targeting Congress

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Capitol Police briefed House Democrats on Monday about three more potentially violent planned demonstrations in Washington, D.C., with at least one involving a plot to assassinate lawmakers as part of an insurrection, HuffPost first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: The warnings underscore the severity of security threats lawmakers face as Washington prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, coming just days after a pro-Trump mob ransacked the U.S. Capitol.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
Jan 13, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Pelosi names Rep. Jamie Raskin as lead impeachment manager ahead of vote

Pelosi and Raskin during a press conference on Oct. 9. Photo: Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy on Tuesday named Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and eight other representatives as managers of the impeachment trial of President Trump.

Why it matters: They will present the House's case for impeachment and attempt to convince senators to convict Trump during his Senate trial if the House votes to impeach him on Wednesday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow