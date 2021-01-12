Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Members of Congress must pass through metal detectors to access House floor

U.S. Capitol Police installing a metal detector outside the doors of the House of Representatives on Jan. 12. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Members of the House of Representatives must now pass through metal detectors before entering the chamber, according to a memo from acting House Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett reported by PunchBowl News.

Why it matters: Previously, members were able to enter the chamber without any security screening. The unprecedented measures comes less than a week after the violent assault on the Capitol building by a pro-Trump mob and as some GOP House freshmen have inquired about carrying guns into the Capitol.

  • The memo also reiterated that members are only allowed to have guns in their personal offices. If they try to bring a "prohibited item" to the floor, they will not be allowed to enter the chamber.
  • Members may also be denied entry or removed from the chamber if they fail to wear a mask on the House floor.
  • Some Republicans have been refusing to wear masks. Several members of Congress have tested positive for COVID since having to be in lockdown with those who would not wear masks.

The big picture: House Democrats are pursuing a resolution that would impose fines on members who fail to follow the mask mandate, a senior House Democratic aide tells Axios' Kadia Goba.

  • If approved, members would face a $500 fine for a first offense, and a $2,500 fine for a second office — both of which would be deducted from their pay. A similar fine system is being considered for the entire House side of the Capitol and House office buildings.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
Jan 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House Republicans block resolution calling for Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

Photo: Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images

House Republicans on Monday blocked a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence and cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office.

Why it matters: The measure, which failed to receive unanimous consent, is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) ultimatum before she brings up articles to impeach the president, following last week's violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Members of both parties have said the president incited the riot.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 16 hours ago - Health

Third lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol Hill siege

Schneider. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Three Democratic lawmakers have announced they've tested positive for COVID-19 after sheltering with maskless colleagues during last week's siege at the U.S. Capitol.

Driving the news: Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) said wrote in a statement Tuesday that he has tested positive for the virus after the attack last week, during which he had to shelter in a crowded space with other lawmakers.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McCarthy: "Undisputedly" no evidence Antifa participated in deadly Capitol siege

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on a conference call with members Monday that there is "undisputedly" no evidence that people linked to Antifa participated in last week's deadly siege on the Capitol, per sources on the call, and told members he had urged President Trump to call President-elect Biden after Trump promised a transfer of power.

Driving the news: Earlier Monday, McCarthy sent a letter to rank and file House Republicans, saying he remains opposed to impeaching Trump over his actions around last week's deadly Capitol siege, and laid out other responses lawmakers could make, including censure.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow