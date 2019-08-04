Several hundred gun control advocates marched on the White House and the Capitol Saturday night in a demonstration at least partly inspired by the deadly shooting in El Paso, Texas, AP reports.
The big picture: Moms Demand Action volunteers were among those to mobilize. They were already in Washington, D.C., for a conference, USA Today reports. "[W]e wanted to turn our grief into action," Moms Demand Action volunteer Elva Mendoza told USA Today.
- Hours after the march calling on the Senate to pass the HR8 background checks bill, there was another mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
