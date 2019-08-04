Several hundred gun control advocates marched on the White House and the Capitol Saturday night in a demonstration at least partly inspired by the deadly shooting in El Paso, Texas, AP reports.

The big picture: Moms Demand Action volunteers were among those to mobilize. They were already in Washington, D.C., for a conference, USA Today reports. "[W]e wanted to turn our grief into action," Moms Demand Action volunteer Elva Mendoza told USA Today.

Hours after the march calling on the Senate to pass the HR8 background checks bill, there was another mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

Go deeper: