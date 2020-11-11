Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

"Unacceptable": GOP Govs. Baker and Hogan criticize transition delay

Combination images of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker. Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images/Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Republican governors of Massachusetts and Maryland both criticized President Trump during separate news conferences for holding up the presidential transition during the coronavirus pandemic.

What they're saying: Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker called Attorney General Bill Barr's decision to authorized U.S. attorneys to investigate alleged voter fraud "wildly inappropriate." "I'm dismayed to hear the baseless claims from the president, from his team, and from many other elected Republican officials in Washington," he said.

"[S]talling an orderly transition process, especially at a time like this, is equally unacceptable."
— Baker
  • "I can't think of a worse time to stall a transition than amid a deadly pandemic that the federal government continues to own primary responsibility for responding to," Baker added.
  • He said if the Trump campaign has "legitimate legal challenges," the courts should deal with them as quickly and as fairly as possible.
"I'm aware of no legitimate claims of wrongdoing anywhere near the scale it would take to affect this outcome, and there's no credible third-party entity that's verified the president's claims in any way. Continuing to make these claims erodes trust in the system when in fact, the election system is working exactly as it was designed to do."

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said, "Most people realize that this election is over. It's really dangerous, I think, in the middle of this pandemic, this economic collapse, people dying across the country, to not know if we're going to have a transition."

  • Hogan questioned how long the "crazy" situation of stalling the transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden would go on for "with no seamless package getting done, with no additional virus relief."
  • He added the delay was "a mistake for the country, it's a mistake for the Republican Party and, especially as we have the senate hanging in the balance in two runoff elections in Georgia, doing anything to tarnish the brand and ... cost us votes is a pretty, pretty significant thing."

Worth noting: Neither Baker nor Hogan voted for Trump in the presidential election, with the Maryland governor saying he would cast a write-in vote for the late President Reagan.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 6 mins ago - Health

Texas becomes first U.S. state to exceed 1 million coronavirus cases

Healthcare workers at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

Texas has surpassed 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, Johns Hopkins University data shows.

Why it matters: Texas is the first U.S. state to pass the milestone. It has the 10th most cases in the world, reporting 1,010,364 infections by early Wednesday — more than Italy, which has confirmed 995,463 cases, per JHU.

Rebecca Falconer
27 mins ago - World

Hong Kong disqualifies pro-democracy lawmakers over China patriotism law

From front left; pro-democracy lawmakers Kenneth Leung, Dennis Kwok, Alvin Yeung and Kwok Ka-ki attend a press conference at the government headquarters in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images

Hong Kong's government disqualified four opposition pro-democracy lawmakers on Wednesday, per Bloomberg.

Why it matters: The ouster of Kenneth Leung, Dennis Kwok, Alvin Yeung and Kwok Ka-ki came moments after the Chinese parliament passed a resolution allowing the territory's executive to expel legislators deemed "unpatriotic" without having to go through the courts.

  • City officials said in a statement it was found they were "endangering national security," without specifying how, Reuters notes.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Axios
Updated 41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. sees record 131,000 cases, hospitalizations hit peak — CDC: Masks protect wearers from COVID-19 — Fauci, Azar expect vaccine to be broadly available by spring
  2. States: Texas becomes first state to surpass 1 million cases
  3. Markets: Pfizer's CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on same day of vaccine news
  4. World: Italy tightens COVID-19 restrictions for five hard-hit regions.
