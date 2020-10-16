1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Larry Hogan says he didn't vote for Trump

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) told the Washington Post on Thursday that he did not vote for President Trump in the 2020 election, instead casting a write-in vote for former President Ronald Reagan.

The big picture: Hogan, who weighed a primary challenge against the president, has been one of the Republican Party's most outspoken figures during the Trump administration. He stood against Trump's controversial tweets calling Baltimore a "rodent infested mess" and bemoaned the White House's coronavirus response.

  • Hogan is seen as a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate.
  • His tenure is term-limited at the end of this year, though he has not yet expressed any plans to seek another office.

What he's saying: Hogan told the Post that he's on a mission to "help a little bit and show Democrats the kind of Republican they can feel comfortable voting for."

  • He said Reagan was his "hero in politics," adding, "I know it’s simply symbolic. It’s not going to change the outcome in my state. But I thought it was important to just cast a vote that showed the kind of person I’d like to see in office."

The big picture: A number of top Republicans have said they won't vote for Trump this year, including Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) and Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton.

  • Some Republicans — including 2016 presidential candidates Carly Fiorina and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich — have said they'll vote for Joe Biden.

Oct 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Massachusetts' Republican governor says he will not vote for Trump

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, will not be supporting President Trump in the election, a spokesperson said in a statement to the Boston Globe.

Why it matters: Baker is one of two Republican governors currently in office who have expressly said they will not support the president's re-election bid, with the other being Vermont Gov. Phil Scott. Baker, a moderate Republican in a deep-blue state, said in 2016 that he did not vote for either Trump or Hillary Clinton.

Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday that he cannot support President Trump's re-election.

Why it matters: Baker, a moderate governor in a deep-blue state, joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Oct 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Democrats in Florida have cast over 400,000 more early ballots than Republicans

Democrats have outvoted Republicans in Florida in vote-by-mail ballots by a margin of over 400,000 as of 11am on Wednesday, according to state election data.

Why it matters: This is the first time Democrats have led over Republicans during this stage of an election, though states are expecting an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots due to the pandemic. Typically, Republicans are ahead by a slight margin in absentee ballot returns, according to Politico.

