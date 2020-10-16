Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) told the Washington Post on Thursday that he did not vote for President Trump in the 2020 election, instead casting a write-in vote for former President Ronald Reagan.

The big picture: Hogan, who weighed a primary challenge against the president, has been one of the Republican Party's most outspoken figures during the Trump administration. He stood against Trump's controversial tweets calling Baltimore a "rodent infested mess" and bemoaned the White House's coronavirus response.

Hogan is seen as a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

His tenure is term-limited at the end of this year, though he has not yet expressed any plans to seek another office.

What he's saying: Hogan told the Post that he's on a mission to "help a little bit and show Democrats the kind of Republican they can feel comfortable voting for."

He said Reagan was his "hero in politics," adding, "I know it’s simply symbolic. It’s not going to change the outcome in my state. But I thought it was important to just cast a vote that showed the kind of person I’d like to see in office."

The big picture: A number of top Republicans have said they won't vote for Trump this year, including Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) and Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton.