35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Larry Hogan's new book details how seriously he considered primarying Trump

Mike Allen, author of AM
Cover via An America United

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, one of the Republican Party's top future presidential prospects, has a book out Tuesday, "Still Standing," that describes how seriously he considered challenging President Trump for re-election.

What he's saying: Hogan writes that he told them he had no interest in launching "a suicide mission" if he didn't think he had a prayer to win: "But a short, energetic campaign might be right up my alley. 'I’m pretty good at retail politics,' I said."

  • "I'm not just wandering around the states hitchhiking," Hogan recalls joking to reporters in New Hampshire after a trip to Iowa.

Hogan says he waited for Trump to unleash a nickname:

  • "I assumed he would go with 'Fat Larry,' an obvious choice as I had admittedly put on some weight since my cancer battle. Or maybe 'Cancer Boy.' That would be a good one. But it didn’t happen."

"I never attack the president personally," Hogan continues:

Never call him a name. I’d really prefer not to talk about him at all. I stay focused on my job as governor. But when something rises to the level that I really disagree with, something that’s just so offensive or that directly hurts the people of Maryland, I stand up and say something. ...
I'm respectful of President Trump. But unlike a lot of Republicans, I won’t just stay silent, swear allegiance, and blindly toe the line.

Go deeper

Scott Rosenberg
1 hour ago - Technology

For tech's big four, big contrasts

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Four firms —Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple — now form the de facto roster of Big Tech, thanks to Congress' decision to interrogate their CEOs together at a landmark antitrust hearing Monday. (Sorry, Microsoft, but maybe it's for the best.)

The big four share enormous power, massive resources, high ideals and, more recently, troubled public images. But there are enormous differences among them, too — and their leaders will be leaning on those contrasts as lawmakers grill them.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business
What Matters 2020

10 myths about the racial wealth gap

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

For years, there's been a popular notion — even among some Black people — that the wealth difference between white and Black Americans could be closed if Black folks collectively "got it together."

Reality check: The wealth gap — which could more accurately be described as a wealth chasm because of just how large it is —would not be closed by Black Americans doing any of the things that have been proposed, or all of them.

Go deeper (7 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer A. Kingson
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Insurance companies battle their clients over the coronavirus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The legal and legislative fight over how much insurance companies must pay for coronavirus-related losses is just starting, and it's likely to get uglier.

Why it matters: COVID-19 is, as one insurance industry executive puts it, "the biggest insured loss event in history." For many companies, a successful insurance claim will make the difference between staying in business or going bust.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow