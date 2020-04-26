Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) swiped President Trump for suggesting that disinfectant could be used to treat the coronavirus, noting on ABC"s "This Week" on Sunday: "I think when misinformation comes out or you just say something that pops in your head, it does send a wrong message."

Why it matters: Maryland's emergency hotline received hundreds of calls last week about whether disinfectant products could be injected or ingested to treat the virus, something that Hogan noted could actually kill people.

Trump, who claimed that the comments were "sarcastic," is now looking to pare back the number of coronavirus press briefings he does as aides worry that overexposure is hurting him in the polls.

What he's saying:

"This has been important to me from day one about communicating very clearly on the facts because people listen to these press conferences. They listen when the governor holds a press conference and they certainly pay attention when the president of the United States is standing there giving a press conference about something as serious as this worldwide pandemic. ...

I can't really explain it, George. I just think — look, I think the president's got to focus on the message, stick to a message and make sure that these press conferences are fact-based."

— Larry Hogan

