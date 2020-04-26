1 hour ago - Health

Hogan on Trump's disinfectant comments: "I can't really explain it"

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) swiped President Trump for suggesting that disinfectant could be used to treat the coronavirus, noting on ABC"s "This Week" on Sunday: "I think when misinformation comes out or you just say something that pops in your head, it does send a wrong message."

Why it matters: Maryland's emergency hotline received hundreds of calls last week about whether disinfectant products could be injected or ingested to treat the virus, something that Hogan noted could actually kill people.

  • Trump, who claimed that the comments were "sarcastic," is now looking to pare back the number of coronavirus press briefings he does as aides worry that overexposure is hurting him in the polls.

What he's saying:

"This has been important to me from day one about communicating very clearly on the facts because people listen to these press conferences. They listen when the governor holds a press conference and they certainly pay attention when the president of the United States is standing there giving a press conference about something as serious as this worldwide pandemic. ...
I can't really explain it, George. I just think — look, I think the president's got to focus on the message, stick to a message and make sure that these press conferences are fact-based."
— Larry Hogan

Trump: White House press conferences aren't worth the "time and effort"

FDA Director Stephen Hahn looks on as Trump leaves the coronavirus task force briefing on April 24. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Saturday that White House press conferences are "not worth the time & effort."

Driving the news: As first reported by Axios, Trump plans to pare back his coronavirus briefings.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The novel coronavirus has now infected almost 2.9 million people and killed over 200,000, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: More than 817,000 people have recovered from COVID-19. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 939,000 from 5.1 million tests), followed by Spain (more than 223,000).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The pandemic is a long way from over, and its impact on our daily lives, information ecosystem, politics, cities and health care will last even longer.

The big picture: The novel coronavirus has infected more than 939,000 people and killed over 54,000 in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 105,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Sunday.

