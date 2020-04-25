1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump: White House press conferences aren't worth the "time and effort"

Orion Rummler

FDA Director Stephen Hahn looks on as Trump leaves the coronavirus task force briefing on April 24. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Saturday that White House press conferences are "not worth the time & effort."

Driving the news: As first reported by Axios, Trump plans to pare back his coronavirus briefings.

  • Trusted advisers have told Trump the appearances are part of the reason polls aren't looking good for him right now against former Vice President Joe Biden, Axios' Jonathan Swan reported on Friday.

What he's saying: "What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort!"

