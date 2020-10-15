2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Massachusetts' Republican governor says he will not vote for Trump

Photo: Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for National Clean Energy Summit

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, will not be supporting President Trump in the election, a spokesperson said in a statement to the Boston Globe.

Why it matters: Baker is one of two Republican governors currently in office who have expressly said they will not support the president's re-election bid, with the other being Vermont Gov. Phil Scott. Baker, a moderate Republican in a deep-blue state, said in 2016 that he did not vote for either Trump or Hillary Clinton.

What they're saying: "The governor cannot support Donald Trump for president and is focused on seeing Massachusetts through the pandemic. He’ll leave the election analysis to the pundits," a spokesperson said.

13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Obama: If Biden's elected, "he's gonna have to rebuild" the State Dept

Former President Obama addresses the virtual Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19. Photo: DNCC via Getty Images

Former President Obama said Joe Biden would "have to rebuild" the State Department if he were elected next month, as he lambasted his successor and the Trump administration on the "Pod Save America" podcast Wednesday.

Details: Obama praised Biden for his "restraint and humility" and confidence in diplomacy. "[T]hat instinct that I think is going to trickle out, partly because he's gonna have to rebuild a State Department where some of the best people have been driven out systematically because they weren't willing to tow Trump's ideological agenda," he said.

21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats in Florida have cast over 400,000 more early ballots than Republicans

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Democrats have outvoted Republicans in Florida in vote-by-mail ballots by a margin of over 400,000 as of 11am on Wednesday, according to state election data.

Why it matters: This is the first time Democrats have led over Republicans during this stage of an election, though states are expecting an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots due to the pandemic. Typically, Republicans are ahead by a slight margin in absentee ballot returns, according to Politico.

Oct 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Always Trumpers: The president’s unbreakable wall

Data: Axios research and FiveThirtyEight's Trump Score. See our methodology here. Note(*): Senator Mitt Romney did not join Congress until January 2019. However, statements he made as a prominent GOP figure prior to his time in office were taken into consideration. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Sara Wise, Juliet Bartz, Orion Rummler/Axios

More than 85% of elected Republicans who have been in Congress throughout President Trump’s term have largely stood by him through seven crises that would have crushed most politicians, according to a comprehensive new study by "Axios on HBO."

Why it matters: The data shows how Trump’s grip on the Republican Party has tightened — especially in the last two years — as his dissenters have largely piped down, been tossed out, or currently face the threat of losing re-election.

