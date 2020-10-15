Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, will not be supporting President Trump in the election, a spokesperson said in a statement to the Boston Globe.

Why it matters: Baker is one of two Republican governors currently in office who have expressly said they will not support the president's re-election bid, with the other being Vermont Gov. Phil Scott. Baker, a moderate Republican in a deep-blue state, said in 2016 that he did not vote for either Trump or Hillary Clinton.

What they're saying: "The governor cannot support Donald Trump for president and is focused on seeing Massachusetts through the pandemic. He’ll leave the election analysis to the pundits," a spokesperson said.

