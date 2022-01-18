Lawsuit: Google, Facebook execs conspired to manipulate ad auctions

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
Top executives at Google and Facebook were involved in an effort to limit competition in a portion of the online advertising market, according to a newly amended (and less heavily redacted) version of a 2020 multi-state lawsuit aimed at Google and led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Why it matters: While a previous version of the suit also alleged collusion between the two companies, the newly public documents shed new light on the effort, dubbed "Jedi Blue," as well as the extent 0f executive involvement.
Details: While the suit itself deals with a range of Google practices, much attention has centered around its discussions with Facebook, particularly those around the automated method of buying and selling online ads known as "header bidding."
- With header bidding, publishers let many ad exchanges bid on their inventory at the same time before their ad servers release it to the highest bidder. This theoretically helps publishes sell more and at more competitive rates.
- The complaint essentially alleges that Google brokered a deal with Facebook to support its alternative to header bidding, called "open bidding."
- Header bidding was a threat to Google because it let publishers put their inventory out there to be bid on so that they could make more money, instead of forcing them to use Google's open bidding tech, in which Google would take a cut of the ad serving fees.
In one e-mail, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg calls the work with Google "a big deal strategically" and at another point emails suggest CEO Mark Zuckerberg needed to approve the arrangement.
- "Google CEO Sundar Pichai also personally signed off on the terms of the deal," according to the suit.
- The suit also cites a 2015 email in which “Google employees expressed fear that Google’s exchange might ‘actually have to compete’ with other ad exchanges."
- The latest version of the lawsuit can be found here (PDF).
Flashback: Paxton first announced he was taking Google to court in December 2020, accusing Google of abusing its market power to rig auctions for placing ads and drive up online advertising pricing.
- Paxton is leading the suit, joined by a number of other Republican state AGs.
- That initial suit accused Google of striking up a secret agreement with Facebook to avoid competing with each other’s ad-tech businesses, though the specifics of the allegations were heavily redacted.
Be smart: A controversial figure in his own right, Paxton is separately facing claims from people who worked under him accusing him of bribery, abuse of office and other offenses. He also led the failed multistate effort to have the Supreme Court invalidate election results in crucial swing states and hand the 2020 election to President Trump.
What they're saying: "The unredacted complaint in the ad tech suit should put to rest the argument that Google wins just because its products are 'better,' " said David Chavern, CEO of the News Media Alliance, a trade group that represents thousands of newspapers.
- "Anti-competitive side deals and market manipulation don't count as innovation. Google has been purposely suppressing news publishers' finances for years and then asking us to say thank you," he added.
The other side: The companies, meanwhile, take issue with the notion that their effort was either secret or improper.
- "We sign hundreds of agreements every year that don't require CEO approval, and this was no different," a Google representative said in a statement. "And contrary to AG Paxton’s claims, the fact of this agreement was never a secret — it was well-publicized."
- “Meta’s non-exclusive bidding agreement with Google and the similar agreements we have with other bidding platforms, have helped to increase competition for ad placements," a Meta spokesperson said in an e-mail. "These business relationships enable Meta to deliver more value to advertisers while fairly compensating publishers, resulting in better outcomes for all.”