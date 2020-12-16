Texas to hit Google with antitrust suit over ad tech practices

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday that he's leading a lawsuit against Google, accusing the search giant of taking illegal actions to hurt competition in the advertising technology market.

Why it matters: The lawsuit is yet another legal battle for Google, which is facing a Justice Department antitrust lawsuit on its search practices and imminent legal action from a separate group of state attorneys general who have also been investigating the company for anticompetitive behavior.

Driving the news: Texas' lawsuit, which Paxton said he's filing today, will go after Google's stranglehold on its corner of the ad tech market, which it and fellow tech giant Facebook dominate.

The suit accuses Google of abusing its market power to rig auctions for placing ads and drive up online advertising pricing.

The suit will be filed by multiple states, Paxton said in an announcement video, though he didn't identify what other states are involved.

Paxton has long been a foe of tech companies, and Texas is part of the recently filed multi-state lawsuit against Facebook for alleged anticompetitive acquisitions and behavior.

A controversial figure in his own right, Paxton is separately facing claims from people who worked under him accusing him of bribery, abuse of office and other offenses. He also led the failed multistate effort to have the Supreme Court invalidate election results in crucial swing states and hand the 2020 election to President Trump.

What they're saying: "This Goliath of a company is using its power to manipulate the market, destroy competition and harm you, the consumer," Paxton said. "Google effectively eliminated its competition and crowned itself the head of online advertising."

A Google spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

What's next: The Justice Department is also investigating Google's role in the ad tech market and may still file a lawsuit in the matter. The suit it already filed focuses on Google's use of contracts to lock its search engine in as the default on web browsers and mobile devices.