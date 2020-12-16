Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Texas to hit Google with antitrust suit over ad tech practices

Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday that he's leading a lawsuit against Google, accusing the search giant of taking illegal actions to hurt competition in the advertising technology market.

Why it matters: The lawsuit is yet another legal battle for Google, which is facing a Justice Department antitrust lawsuit on its search practices and imminent legal action from a separate group of state attorneys general who have also been investigating the company for anticompetitive behavior.

Driving the news: Texas' lawsuit, which Paxton said he's filing today, will go after Google's stranglehold on its corner of the ad tech market, which it and fellow tech giant Facebook dominate.

  • The suit accuses Google of abusing its market power to rig auctions for placing ads and drive up online advertising pricing.
  • The suit will be filed by multiple states, Paxton said in an announcement video, though he didn't identify what other states are involved.

Paxton has long been a foe of tech companies, and Texas is part of the recently filed multi-state lawsuit against Facebook for alleged anticompetitive acquisitions and behavior.

  • A controversial figure in his own right, Paxton is separately facing claims from people who worked under him accusing him of bribery, abuse of office and other offenses. He also led the failed multistate effort to have the Supreme Court invalidate election results in crucial swing states and hand the 2020 election to President Trump.

What they're saying: "This Goliath of a company is using its power to manipulate the market, destroy competition and harm you, the consumer," Paxton said. "Google effectively eliminated its competition and crowned itself the head of online advertising."

  • A Google spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

What's next: The Justice Department is also investigating Google's role in the ad tech market and may still file a lawsuit in the matter. The suit it already filed focuses on Google's use of contracts to lock its search engine in as the default on web browsers and mobile devices.

  • Texas is one of a dozen states that have joined the DOJ on its suit, filed in October.

Rebecca Falconer
14 hours ago - Technology

Australian lawsuit accuses Facebook of "deceptive conduct"

Photo: Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Australian government's regulatory commission announced Wednesday it's launched legal proceedings against Facebook and two of its subsidiaries for allegedly engaging in "false, misleading or deceptive conduct" in regards to a mobile app.

Why it matters: Governments around the world are clamping down on tech giants. Australia's lawsuit is similar to one filed against Facebook last week by the Federal Trade Commission and most states, which alleges the firm illegally hurt competition by buying smaller rivals and "converting personal data into a cash cow."

Ashley Gold
Dec 15, 2020 - Technology

Europe triples down on tough rules for tech

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The European Union Tuesday unveiled sweeping new proposals to control tech industry giants as "gatekeepers" who could be fined up to 10% of their revenue for breaking EU rules on competition.

Why it matters: Tech industry insiders tell Axios they view the proposed European laws as more restrictive than anything the companies face in the U.S. — and also tougher than anything else Europe has previously proposed.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Dec 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Facebook lifts political ad ban for Georgia runoffs

Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

Facebook said Tuesday it will begin letting advertisers run ads targeting Georgia voters about the state's Jan. 5 runoff elections, starting Dec. 16 at 9am Pacific Time, even as its broader temporary political ad ban remains in place.

Why it matters: The move comes days after Google lifted its full post-election political ad ban that went into effect after polls closed on Nov. 3. The updates from the two tech giants mean more digital ads will likely start being used to target voters in Georgia.

