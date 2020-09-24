36 mins ago - Economy & Business

Why gold and silver prices are sinking

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Reduced inflation and stimulus expectations are combining with a notable uptick in coronavirus cases in the U.S. and especially in Europe where there is fear a second wave of the virus could again cause businesses to close and dent the global economic recovery.

The intrigue: That would normally provide a boost for bond prices and precious metals, but gold and silver are instead following inflation expectations lower. And government bond yields have fallen nearly as low as they can without the Fed resorting to negative interest rates, says Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at ‎Société Générale.

  • "Treasuries don’t have anywhere to go from here," Rajappa says, noting that she expects to see yields on the benchmark 10-year note stay between 0.5% and 1% given the massive U.S. budget deficit and weak demand at recent Treasury auctions.

What to watch: Gold and silver prices have fallen meaningfully in the last two weeks, with gold down 5.5% and silver down 18% since Sept. 1. But Axel Merk, president and portfolio manager at Merk Hard Currency Fund, says he expects this will be a bump in the road on the way higher.

  • "In the long run we’ll be cranking a boatload of money and spending a boatload of money but in the short-term inflation expectations have come down a bit, which is very consistent with what happens in a risk-off environment."

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 31,920, 652 — Total deaths: 977,311 — Total recoveries: 22,002,729Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m ET: 6,935,414 — Total deaths: 201,920 — Total recoveries: 2,670,256 — Total tests: 97,459,742Map.
  3. Health: CDC director says over 90% of Americans have not yet been exposed to coronavirus — Supply shortages continue to plague testing — The coronavirus is surging again.
  4. Politics: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tests positive for coronavirus — Poll says 51% of Republicans trust Trump on coronavirus more than the CDC.
  5. Technology: The tech solutions of 2020 may be sapping our resolve to beat the coronavirus
  6. Vaccines: Johnson & Johnson begins large phase 3 trial — The FDA plans to toughen standards.
  7. World: Justin Trudeau says Canada's second wave has begun
  8. Future: America's halfway coronavirus response
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
36 mins ago - Economy & Business

The stock market's not-enough tantrum

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The market looks like it may be throwing another tantrum, investors say. But the cause is different this time around.

What's happening: This selloff is beginning to look like the 2013 taper tantrum, which roiled markets as U.S. government yields rose in response to an expected reduction of the Fed's quantitative easing (QE) program.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
41 mins ago - Sports

Checking in on college hoops

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

No sport was impacted by the onset of COVID-19 more than college basketball, which saw the cancellation of March Madness. Now, we've come full circle, with details emerging about the upcoming campaign.

Where things stand: The season will begin a few weeks later than normal on Nov. 25, with the non-conference slate comprised mostly of multi-team events.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!