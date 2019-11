General Motors CEO Mary Barra has backed out of a planned keynote speech at CES, missing out on what was likely to be a splashy debut of GM's latest innovations on the tech industry's biggest stage.

Why it matters: Barra had been expected to show off at least one prototype of an upcoming barrage of electric vehicles. But because of a six-week strike this fall by UAW autoworkers, the show cars couldn't be produced in time.