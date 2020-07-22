49 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Range of global warming scenarios is more severe than thought, study shows

The Earth's average global temperature will likely warm anywhere from 4.1°F to 8.1°F (or 2.3°C to 4.5°C) if deforestation and the burning of fossil fuels continue at the current rate, the Washington Post reports, citing a major new study.

Why it matters: The best-case scenario of this estimate exceeds the previous minimum range first established in a 1979 report, which expected the planet to warm between 2.7°F and 8.1°F (1.5°C to 4.5°C) if the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere were to double. The world is on track to hit that milestone within roughly the next 50 years, according the Post.

The big picture: 25 researchers in a four-year study published in the Reviews of Geophysics journal Wednesday found a 95% chance that doubling the amount of atmospheric CO2 would have dangerous ramifications, including intolerable heat waves and "disruptive" sea level rise, according to the Post.

Details: The researchers used data from instrument records, paleoclimate records from ice cores and coral reefs that helped gauge prehistoric temperatures, and satellite observations to reach their findings, the Post's Andrew Freedman and Chris Mooney report.

The bottom line: It now appears "extremely unlikely" that Earth's global climate sensitivity "could be low enough to avoid substantial climate change" if carbon emissions continue unabated, according to the researchers.

Amy Harder
Jul 21, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Apple vows to be carbon neutral by 2030

Apple aims to ensure that within 10 years every product it sells will have a net zero impact on climate change, the tech giant announced Tuesday.

The big picture: The new goal is the latest by global technology companies looking to go big on climate change even while they face growing scrutiny over the main thrust of their businesses, namely antitrust concerns.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. orders China's Houston consulate to close

The Trump administration told China to close its diplomatic consulate in Houston "in order to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus confirmed to Axios on Wednesday morning.

The latest: Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun testified to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday that President Trump directed the State Department to withdraw its consent for China to operate its consulate in Houston due to a litany of abuses in the bilateral relationship.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 15,008,046 — Total deaths: 617,902 — Total recoveries — 8,511,330Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as 1 p.m. ET: 3,919,550 — Total deaths: 142,350 — Total recoveries: 1,182,018 — Total tested: 47,224,382Map.
  3. Public health: Patients with severe chronic pain are afraid to seek care — Quest warns flu season will further hurt testing.
  4. Economy: Senate GOP, White House consider side deal to extend unemployment benefitsAnother stimulus may not be enough.
  5. Business: United to require customers to wear masks in airports.
