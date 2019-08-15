As Dion Rabouin pointed out in Axios Markets yesterday, global economic data has consistently worsened this year:

Japan and three of Europe's four largest economies — Germany, Italy and the U.K. — are heading toward recession by year-end, with China growing at its slowest pace in 27 years.

of Europe's four largest economies — Germany, Italy and the U.K. — are heading toward recession by year-end, with China growing at its slowest pace in 27 years. The IMF cut its global growth forecast again last month after warning in April that this was a "delicate moment" for the world.

cut its global growth forecast again last month after warning in April that this was a "delicate moment" for the world. Today's N.Y. Times lead: "Markets Shudder as Signs Point to Global Slowdown ... Trade War Dims Outlook in Germany, China and U.S."

Signs of a looming U.S. recession abound, Dion tells me:

The 3-month/10-year Treasury yield curve has inverted, which the San Francisco Fed calls a "reliable predictor of recessions."

has inverted, which the San Francisco Fed calls a "reliable predictor of recessions." Yesterday, another recession indicator — the 2-year/10-year yield curve — also inverted, sending the S&P 500 down 3% and tanking the Dow by 800 points (3%), its biggest drop of the year.

another recession indicator — the 2-year/10-year yield curve — also inverted, sending the S&P 500 down 3% and tanking the Dow by 800 points (3%), its biggest drop of the year. The New York Fed's recession probability indicator hit its warning level last month.

Why it matters: These inversions have preceded every U.S. recession of the last 70 years.

Other warning signs:

U.S. manufacturing is in recession, as is transportation across all sectors — air, rail, freight and passenger.

is in recession, as is transportation across all sectors — air, rail, freight and passenger. Airlines are expecting their worst year since 2014, and the auto industry has laid off more people than it has in a decade.

their worst year since 2014, and the auto industry has laid off more people than it has in a decade. A growing number of businesses are citing "greater risk aversion," largely because of tariffs, as a reason for not making more purchases or investments.

of businesses are citing "greater risk aversion," largely because of tariffs, as a reason for not making more purchases or investments. Economists say Trump's policies have introduced a real risk of stoking inflation — absent for more than a decade — as retailers large and small say the tariffs will force them to raise prices.

Why things could get worse: The levers that have saved the economy in previous times of crisis look exhausted.

Central bankers around the world are cutting interest rates at a level not seen since the financial crisis — but studies show that monetary policy is not as powerful as it once was.

around the world are cutting interest rates at a level not seen since the financial crisis — but studies show that monetary policy is not as powerful as it once was. The world is already deeply in debt — and democratic institutions are extremely polarized — making government spending more difficult as well.

Reality check: The U.S. economy is still like a "choose-your-own-adventure" game, with plenty of other data points saying the economy is in fine shape.

Consumer spending — responsible for two-thirds of economic growth — is still strong, and consumers haven't expressed the same dip in confidence that businesses have.

— responsible for two-thirds of economic growth — is still strong, and consumers haven't expressed the same dip in confidence that businesses have. The economy has added jobs for 106 consecutive months.

has added jobs for 106 consecutive months. Unemployment is near a 50-year low.

The bottom line: A recession is always coming — it's just that no one knows when. And the mere fear of recession is just as likely to push the economy into a recession as anything else.

Go deeper: Stocks plummet on fears of recession