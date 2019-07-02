Data: IHS Markit; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Global manufacturing numbers continued to weaken in June, with a worldwide gauge of factory activity rendering its weakest reading since October 2012 as the number of new orders contracted sharply.

The big picture: June's reading is the first time since November 2012 that the index has been in contraction for two consecutive months, with the fall in the manufacturing numbers seen in both developed and emerging countries. However, developed countries, particularly in the eurozone, have been hit the hardest.