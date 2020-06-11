1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Thomas Lane, fired officer charged in George Floyd case, posts bail

Thomas Lane faces charges of aiding and abetting murder over George Floyd's death. Photo: Hennepin County Jail.

Thomas Lane, one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged over the death in custody of George Floyd, was released from Hennepin County Jail on Wednesday after posting bail with conditions, jail records show.

The big picture: Floyd's May 25 death ignited widespread protests across the U.S. and around the world that are still ongoing. Lane, 37, posted $750,000 bond, and his next court appearance is scheduled for June 29, per the online records. The other former officers charged with the same offenses over Floyd's death, J.A. Kueng and Tou Thao, and Derek Chauvin — who faces charges including second-degree murder — remain in custody, according to the records.

,

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 p.m. ET: 7,357,794 — Total deaths: 416,201 — Total recoveries — 3,454,805Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 p.m ET: 2,000,464 — Total deaths: 112,908 — Total recoveries: 533,504 — Total tested: 21,467,820Map.
  3. Public health: U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 2 million — Scientists struggle to find a clear message on coronavirus and Black Lives Matter protests.
  4. 2020 election: Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
  5. States: Iowa State Fair canceled for the first time since World War II Texas reports third consecutive day of record coronavirus hospitalizations.
  6. Economy: Fed expects the U.S. economy will shrink by 6.5% this year — Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says U.S. will "definitely" need more economic stimulus measures.
Other resources (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
2 hours ago - Health

U.S. reaches 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases

COVID-19. Photo: Image Point Fr - LPN/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The U.S. hit the 2 million-mark for confirmed cases of the coronavirus late Wednesday, per John's Hopkins University.

Why it matters: The milestone comes as every state across the country has started to gradually reopen after months of social distancing and mandated quarantining. Some states including Florida, Texas, Oregon and Arizona have already reported spikes in cases, partially attributed to increased testing.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jon Ossoff wins Democratic primary in Georgia Senate race

Jon Ossoff. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Jon Ossoff won Georgia's Democratic Senate primary on Wednesday, overtaking opponents Teresa Tomlinson and Sarah Riggs Amico, per AP.

Why it matters: Ossoff drew national attention during a special election in 2017 when he nearly flipped a congressional seat against now Rep. Karen Handel. The historically expensive House race was one of the country's first indicators of how Democratic turnout would shift following President Trump's 2016 election.

  • Ossoff will face Sen. David Perdue (R) this November in what's bound to be a closely watched race.
  • Democrats are strongly targeting Georgia in 2020 following massive progressive turnout in the 2018 midterms.