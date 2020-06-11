Thomas Lane, one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged over the death in custody of George Floyd, was released from Hennepin County Jail on Wednesday after posting bail with conditions, jail records show.

The big picture: Floyd's May 25 death ignited widespread protests across the U.S. and around the world that are still ongoing. Lane, 37, posted $750,000 bond, and his next court appearance is scheduled for June 29, per the online records. The other former officers charged with the same offenses over Floyd's death, J.A. Kueng and Tou Thao, and Derek Chauvin — who faces charges including second-degree murder — remain in custody, according to the records.

