Minnesota charges three more former officers in George Floyd case

All four of the former police officers involved in the killing of George Floyd face criminal charges, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said this afternoon.

Why it matters: The U.S. has been rocked by nine days of nationwide protests calling for justice.

The charges:

  • Charges against Derek Chauvin have been upgraded to second-degree murder. He's the officer who put his knee on Floyd's neck and kept it there for almost 9 minutes despite pleas that Floyd couldn't breathe.
  • Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng and Tou Thao were charged with aiding and abetting murder.
  • All four were fired by the Minneapolis Police Department last week.

The big picture: There is a long history in the U.S. of police not being charged or being acquitted despite killing black men.

  • “Every single link in the prosecutorial chain must be strong, because trying this case will not be an easy thing. Winning a conviction will be hard,” Ellison said.
  • Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump called the charges "a significant step forward on the road to justice, and we are gratified that this important action was brought before George Floyd’s body was laid to rest."
  • "That is a source of peace for George’s family in this painful time."
  • "Attorney General Ellison has informed the family that his office will continue to investigate and will upgrade the charges to first-degree murder if the evidence supports it."

What's next: The former presidents have been speaking out, with President Jimmy Carter releasing a statement today that joins George W. Bush's statement yesterday.

  • Former President Barack Obama will address the nation at 5 p.m. ET.

Orion Rummler
Jun 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Minnesota files civil rights charge against police over George Floyd's killing

Police spray protesters with pepper spray during a demonstration outside the Third Police Precinct on Wednesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) announced an investigation on Tuesday into the conduct of the Minneapolis Police Department over the past decade, alongside a civil rights charge into the killing of George Floyd.

The big picture: Complaints of excessive force brought against the city's law enforcement officers "have become commonplace, especially by African-American residents," the New York Times reports.

Rebecca Falconer
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mother of George Floyd's daughter: I want justice for him

Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd's daughter Gianna Floyd, attends a press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The mother of George Floyd's daughter spoke publicly on Tuesday for the first time, with their 6-year-old by her side, because she said she wants "everybody to know that this is what those officers took."

Details: "I'm here for my baby, and I'm here for George, because I want justice for him," Roxie Washington said at a news conference at Minneapolis City Hall, one week on from his death in police custody, as their daughter, Gianna, looked on.

Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McEnany compares Trump church photo op to Bush throwing out first pitch post-9/11

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday defended President Trump's visit to St. John's Episcopal Church for a photo op Monday, comparing it to Winston Churchill inspecting bombing damage during World War II and George W. Bush throwing out the first pitch after 9/11.

Why it matters: Trump has received widespread criticism for the visit, including from clergy members at the church and even some Republican lawmakers. In order to safely allow the president and his entourage to walk to the church, police were ordered to forcibly remove largely peaceful protesters with smoke canisters and pepper balls.

