George Conway donates $2,800 to Joe Biden's campaign

Conservative lawyer George Conway, who's married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, revealed in a tweet Tuesday night that he donated $2,800 to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign.

Why it matters: While it may not be surprising that vocal Trump critic Conway has backed Biden, the amount of money he has donated and disclosed publicly is significant. It's also an example of how Biden appeals to "never-Trump" conservatives.

