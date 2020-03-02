Biden racks up endorsements one day before Super Tuesday

Former Vice President Joe Biden is earning endorsements from a string of prominent Democrats just hours before the start of Super Tuesday, which could drastically change the trajectory of the 2020 race.

Driving the news: Previous 2020 contenders Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar are set to endorse Biden at a Texas rally Monday night. Klobuchar suspended her campaign earlier Monday, while Buttigieg dropped out Sunday evening.

But they're not the only big names throwing their weight behind Biden's campaign, which has seen a turnaround after a sweeping victory in South Carolina overshadowed his poor performances in Iowa and New Hampshire. Other political figures endorsing Biden on Monday include:

Former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid

Former UN ambassador and Obama national security adviser Susan Rice

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth

California Rep. Gil Cisneros

Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar

Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge

Former Colorado Sen. Mark Udall

Austin Mayor Steve Adler

Virginia House Majority Leader Charniele Herring

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock

The big picture: Moderates are coalescing around Biden in a bid to stop progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, who could run away with an insurmountable delegate lead after Super Tuesday. Mike Bloomberg, a centrist who will appear on the ballot for the first time on Tuesday, doesn't yet appear to be budging.