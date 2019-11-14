Quote I’m horrified. I’m appalled. ... I don’t think I could have imagined a president, any president, engaging in this sort of conduct.

— Conway on whether he's disappointed other Republicans don't share his views on Trump

What he's saying: "I just don’t get why people can’t see this, and why people are refusing to see this. It’s appalling to me," Conway said of the alleged misconduct at the heart of the impeachment inquiry. "I don’t think I could have imagined a president, any president, engaging in this sort of conduct."

Conway praised Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent, Conway after they testified, saying: "These men are talking about duty and honor and country and freedom. Those words mean nothing to Donald Trump. Because all Donald Trump cares about, again, is himself."

Of note: Brian Williams and Nicole Wallace, who hosted MSNBC's coverage of the events, did not ask Conway about his wife, Kellyanne Conway.

