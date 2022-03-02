Ford suspends operations in Russia
Ford is suspending its operations in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine, the company announced Tuesday.
Driving the news: The company said in a statement that it "informed our JV partners" on Tuesday that it was suspending operations, "effective immediately, until further notice" and that the Ford Fund will make a $100,000 donation to the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund that assists Ukrainian refugees.
What they're saying: Ford noted it has "significantly wound down" its Russian operations, which "now focus exclusively on commercial van manufacturing and Russian sales" via a 50% stake in the Sollers Ford joint venture.
- "While we don't have significant operations in Ukraine, we do have a strong contingent of Ukrainian nationals working for Ford around the world," Ford said.
The big picture: Ford is the latest major U.S. brand to take action against Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine last Thursday.
- Others include Apple and Boeing.
Go deeper: