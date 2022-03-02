Skip to main content
55 mins ago - Economy & Business

Ford suspends operations in Russia

Rebecca Falconer
A view of the Ford Sollers plant in Vsevolozhsk in 2019.
The Ford Sollers plant in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Oblast, Russia. Photo: Alexander Demianchuk/TASS via Getty Images

Ford is suspending its operations in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine, the company announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: The company said in a statement that it "informed our JV partners" on Tuesday that it was suspending operations, "effective immediately, until further notice" and that the Ford Fund will make a $100,000 donation to the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund that assists Ukrainian refugees.

What they're saying: Ford noted it has "significantly wound down" its Russian operations, which "now focus exclusively on commercial van manufacturing and Russian sales" via a 50% stake in the Sollers Ford joint venture.

  • "While we don't have significant operations in Ukraine, we do have a strong contingent of Ukrainian nationals working for Ford around the world," Ford said.

The big picture: Ford is the latest major U.S. brand to take action against Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine last Thursday.

  • Others include Apple and Boeing.

