Food delivery demand soared in Tampa Bay in 2020

Data: Second Measure; Chart: Axios Visuals

Tampa Bay's spending on food delivery spiked in 2020 when compared to 2018, according to consumer data analytics company Second Measure.

Worth noting: While delivery and takeout were a lifeline for restaurants during pandemic closures, our area's restaurants have managed to weather the storm better than those in other cities around the country.

Torey Van Oot, author of Twin Cities
24 hours ago - Axios Twin Cities

Food delivery demand soared in the Twin Cities in 2020

Data: Second Measure; Chart: Axios Visuals

Local spending on food delivery spiked in 2020 compared with 2018 sales, according to consumer data analytics company Second Measure.

Behind the numbers: Delivery and takeout have been a lifeline for restaurants during pandemic closures, but complaints about the cost of using the popular services have prompted Minneapolis, St. Paul and Edina to temporarily cap the fees apps charge restaurants.

Ben MontgomerySelene San Felice
Jan 25, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Vaccine chaos continues for the most vulnerable

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Even for people who are supposed to get priority, COVID-19 vaccine distribution remains a mess around Tampa Bay.

Why it matters: The stakes are still high. Florida added 277 coronavirus deaths on Friday, tying its daily record set back in August, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Ben Montgomery
Jan 25, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Scoop: David Jolly eyes independent run for Florida governor

Jolly at a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee meeting in 2014. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

Former U.S. Rep. David Jolly is "strongly considering" a run for Florida governor in 2022 as an independent, a source close to him tells Axios.

Why it matters: Jolly, who repped Florida's 13th district as a Republican from 2014 to 2017 and publicly left the GOP in 2018, has built a brand on cable news as a critic of former President Trump and his allies in Congress.

