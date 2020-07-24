Cook Political Report moves Florida from "toss up" to "leans Democratic" in presidential race

Cook Political Report on Friday shifted its prediction of Florida's 2020 presidential election results from "toss up" to "leans Democratic."

Why it matters: It's yet another bad sign for President Trump's re-election chances from the respected prognosticator, which forecast the potential for "a Democratic tsunami" on Election Day earlier this month.

The state is the domestic epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, as the country averages roughly 66,000 new cases per day — and Cook ties Trump's sinking fortunes there to the raging health crisis.

Joe Biden is beating Trump by 13 points in Florida — 51% to 38% — per a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.

The big picture: Cook also said earlier this week that Democrats are now slightly favored to win a Senate majority, highlighting how Trump's troubles are spilling down the ballot.