Cook Political Report moves Florida from "toss up" to "leans Democratic" in presidential race

Joe Biden. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Cook Political Report on Friday shifted its prediction of Florida's 2020 presidential election results from "toss up" to "leans Democratic."
Why it matters: It's yet another bad sign for President Trump's re-election chances from the respected prognosticator, which forecast the potential for "a Democratic tsunami" on Election Day earlier this month.
- The state is the domestic epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, as the country averages roughly 66,000 new cases per day — and Cook ties Trump's sinking fortunes there to the raging health crisis.
- Joe Biden is beating Trump by 13 points in Florida — 51% to 38% — per a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.
The big picture: Cook also said earlier this week that Democrats are now slightly favored to win a Senate majority, highlighting how Trump's troubles are spilling down the ballot.