Cook Political Report moves Florida from "toss up" to "leans Democratic" in presidential race

Cook Political Report on Friday shifted its prediction of Florida's 2020 presidential election results from "toss up" to "leans Democratic."

Why it matters: It's yet another bad sign for President Trump's re-election chances from the respected prognosticator, which forecast the potential for "a Democratic tsunami" on Election Day earlier this month.

  • The state is the domestic epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, as the country averages roughly 66,000 new cases per day — and Cook ties Trump's sinking fortunes there to the raging health crisis.
  • Joe Biden is beating Trump by 13 points in Florida — 51% to 38% — per a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.

The big picture: Cook also said earlier this week that Democrats are now slightly favored to win a Senate majority, highlighting how Trump's troubles are spilling down the ballot.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 15,545,445 — Total deaths: 634,231 — Total recoveries — 8,888,678Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 4,040,658 — Total deaths: 144,320 — Total recoveries: 1,233,269 — Total tested: 48,794,970Map.
  3. Public health: Testing demand is about to increase The mystery of long-term patientsThe wide range of symptoms is making it difficult to stop the disease.
  4. Politics: Vulnerable Republicans push for clean energy in next stimulus.
  5. States: Birx: Virus surge creates "essentially three New Yorks."
  6. Economy: The unemployment situation is really, really bad.
  7. Education: The pandemic is making schools even more unequal.
