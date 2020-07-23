21 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus infections are slowing down in critical hotspots

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti, Sara Wise/Axios

The pace of new coronavirus cases slowed over the past week, but things are still getting worse in most of the country.

The big picture: After weeks of explosive growth, the number of new infections in the U.S. is still climbing — but not quite as fast as it has been.

By the numbers: The number of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. shot up by over 20% per week for the past month.

  • This week, it rose by a comparatively modest 7%.
  • That doesn't mean we're getting better. The U.S. may be leveling off, but it’s leveling off at a very high rate of infection. The country is averaging roughly 66,000 new cases per day.

Several of the worst hotspots experienced slower growth this week than they have throughout July.

  • New confirmed infections rose by 3% last week in Texas, and by 9% in California. Florida’s caseload did not change. Arizona saw its second consecutive week of improvement.
  • Arizona was one of only five states to experience a significant decline in new infections over the past week, while 24 states, along with Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, saw increases of at least 10%.

Between the lines: Axios uses a rolling seven-day average to minimize the effects of any abnormalities in how and when new cases are reported.

The bottom line: 66,000 new cases per day is a recipe for overworked hospitals, strained supply lines, prolonged school closures and, of course, thousands of preventable deaths.

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh
14 hours ago - Health

California breaks record with over 12,000 new coronavirus cases

Gov. Newsom. Photo: Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images

California reported 12,807 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, setting a new record for daily infections and pulling the state past New York for most total confirmed cases in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The state of play: California is one of a number of hotspots that has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to slam the brakes on the state's reopening plan and tighten restrictions on indoor activities.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Eileen Drage O'Reilly
6 mins ago - Health

Fauci: COVID-19 is "almost your worst nightmare"

Anthony Fauci, using a baseball analogy for the fight against COVID-19, warns the U.S. may not be halfway through and "certainly we're not winning the game right now." Photo: Al Drago/AFP via Getty Images

The unique characteristics of this pandemic may not allow people to completely eradicate it, but public health measures and good vaccines should bring "very good control," NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.

Driving the news: "We are living, right now, through a historic pandemic outbreak. And, we are, right now, in a situation where we do not see any particular end in sight," Fauci told a panel hosted by the not-for-profit TB Alliance.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 15,239,805 — Total deaths: 623,658 — Total recoveries — 8,656,734Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 3,970,908 — Total deaths: 143,190 — Total recoveries: 1,210,849 — Total tested: 48,020,777Map.
  3. Politics: Trump says briefings without health experts are a "concise way of doing it" — Nearly 3,500 health officials defend Fauci in open letter to Trump.
  4. Economy: Senate GOP, White House consider side deal to extend unemployment benefitsAnother stimulus may not be enough.
  5. States: Texas governor's net coronavirus approval rating falls 21 points as cases surge — California breaks record with over 12,000 new cases.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow