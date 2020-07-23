1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Poll shows Biden beating Trump by 13 points in Florida

Photos: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images; Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden is beating President Trump by 13 points in Florida — 51% to 38% — per a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.

Why it matters: With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is a key state for the president to hang onto in order to win re-election.

  • Respondents favored Trump on handling the economy (50% to 47%) but thought Biden would be better at handling issues like health care, the coronavirus response, a crisis and racial inequality.

Flashback: In late April, respondents put Biden ahead of Trump in the same poll by just four points (46% to 42%).

  • And in mid-July 2016, Trump was ahead of Hillary Clinton by three points (42% to 39%).

The big picture: 70% think that the spread of coronavirus is out of control in the state, and A majority of Floridians (61%) believe Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) reopened the economy "too quickly."

  • 79% say that people in the state should be required to wear face masks in public. Florida currently has no mask mandate.
  • 62% also believe that it will be unsafe to send kids to K-12 schools in the fall.

Methodology: The RDD telephone survey was conducted from July 16 – 20 to 924 Floridians who self-identified as registered voters with a margin of sampling error of +/- 3.2 percentage points.

Jacob Knutson
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Texas governor's net coronavirus approval rating falls 21 points as cases surge

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May. Photo: Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images

48% of polled registered voters in Texas disapprove of Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) handling of the coronavirus pandemic, while 47% approve, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

Why it matters: Abbott's net approval rating for his administration's COVID-19 response has slipped by 21 points since early June, when 56% of voters approved of his response and 36% disapproved.

Marisa Fernandez
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

OIG to review "use of force" against protesters in Portland and D.C.

Federal officers fire tear gas and rubber bullets at the demonstrators in Portland, Ore., on July 21. Photo: John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said Thursday his office will launch an investigation into federal agents' "use of force" in Portland and the clearing of peaceful protestors in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., including the use of chemical agents.

Why it matters: Demonstrations in Portland against police use of force have continued in the city for more than 50 days. President Trump has threatened to send federal law enforcement into other cities run by Democrats.

Axios
31 mins ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 4 million

Nurse Maritza Perez gives a COVID-19 test in Anaheim, California, in July 9. Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The number of U.S. coronavirus cases exceeded 4 million on Thursday, Johns Hopkins data illustrates.

Why it matters: President Trump is pushing to reopen schools and return the U.S. economy to pre-pandemic normalcy. But infection numbers are rising and coronavirus hospitalizations have surged nationwide, adding to the pressure of a health care system that's been under immense strain for months. More than 143,000 Americans have died to date from COVID-19.

