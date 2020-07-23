12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cook Political Report says Democrats are favored to reclaim Senate

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on July 21. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Cook Political Report on Thursday moved its outlook to a net gain of five to seven Senate seats for Democrats, and now says Democrats are slightly favored to win the Senate majority. 

Why it matters: Cook currently forecasts that President Trump's troubles could affect Republicans down the ballot, calling the incumbent president the "decided underdog against former Vice President Joe Biden."

The state of play: Democrats must win at least four Senate seats to claim the majority.

  • Cook moved the race in Arizona between Sen. Martha McSally (R) and former astronaut Mark Kelly (D) from "toss up" to leaning Democratic in its July rating.
  • It also moved the races in Iowa between Sen. Joni Ernst (R) and Theresa Greenfield (D) and Georgia between Sen. David Perdue and Jon Ossoff from leaning Republican to toss-ups.
  • It moved Minnesota's and New Mexico's races from likely Democratic to solidly Democratic.

The big picture: Cook also shifted its outlook for 20 House races toward Democrats last week, signaling that Democrats stand to widen their lead in the House.

  • Republicans need to pick up 18 seats to win the House back in 2020, but polling is firmly moving against that hope.
  • Meanwhile, Trump is trailing Biden in multiple state polls less than four months before November's election.

Go deeper: Poll shows Biden beating Trump by 13 points in Florida

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh
Jul 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden calls Trump America's first racist president

Joe Biden. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden claimed that President Trump is the first racist to be elected to the White House during a virtual town hall on Wednesday, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Biden has previously said that Trump stokes racism, but this marks the first time Biden has directly called Trump a racist, the Post notes.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Jul 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Senate GOP, White House consider side deal to extend unemployment benefits

Sen. Lamar Alexander. Photo: Al Drago/Pool/Getty Images

Senate Republicans and negotiators from the Trump administration are considering a short-term extension of supplemental unemployment benefits, which are set to expire on July 31, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) confirmed to reporters Wednesday.

Why it matters: A chaotic Senate Republican lunch on Tuesday revealed that the White House and GOP senators remain far apart on key priorities in the next economic package and that it's unlikely a bill will be passed by the end of next week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 15,356,780 — Total deaths: 626,357 — Total recoveries — 8,732,510Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 4,026,288 — Total deaths: 144,032 — Total recoveries: 1,210,849 — Total tested: 48,020,777Map.
  3. Public health: The wide range of symptoms is making it difficult to stop the disease Fauci: Pandemic is "almost your worst nightmare" U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 4 million.
  4. States: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls for national response.
  5. World: White House says Trump and Putin discussed virus on phone call.
  6. Economy: More than 31 million Americans are still relying on unemployment — Mnuchin says relief bill will not include payroll tax cut.
  7. 1 🔇 thing: Lockdowns hush seismic noise around the world.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow