Cook Political Report moves 20 House races toward Democrats

Cook Political Report on Friday moved its outlook for 20 House races toward Democrats.

Why it matters: President Trump's troubles are spilling over to affect Republicans down the ballot — which could foreshadow a blue wave in November.

Dave Wasserman, Cook's House editor, tweeted: "I can’t recall the last time we moved so many races at once, let alone in the same direction."

The state of play: Republicans need to pick up 18 seats to win the House back in 2020, but the tide is firmly moving against that hope.

The changes moved four races from "lean Republican" to "toss up."

The big picture: Trump is notably trailing Joe Biden in the polls — by double digits, in many cases — less than four months before the election.

Earlier this month, Cook forecasted that November could bring "a Democratic tsunami than simply a blue wave."

Worth noting: Not every race that moved in Democrats' favor is being labeled as a likely Democratic win, but Wasserman says that those races are "essentially an anti-Trump wave watch list."

Cook's moves (District: incumbent - change in rating) ...