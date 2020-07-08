31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cook Political Report says Biden has Electoral College edge

The Cook Political Report on Wednesday updated its Electoral College forecast to give Joe Biden a decisive edge in the presidential contest, suggesting that November could bring more of "a Democratic tsunami than simply a blue wave."

Why it matters: Cook's forecast, which says 279 electoral votes are at least leaning toward the former vice president, ponders that Trump may be "close to the point of no return," with some analysts the group spoke to wondering if the president now faces "a permanent loss of trust and faith of the majority of voters."

Cook's latest moves:

  • Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Nebraska’s 2nd congressional district went from "toss up" to "lean Democrat." It similarly moved Michigan, a center of Trump's white, working-class base, to "lean Democrat" last month.
  • Maine moved from "lean Democrat" to "likely Democrat." And its 2nd congressional district, which grants its electoral vote separately, moved from "likely Republican" to "lean Republican."
  • Georgia moved from "lean Republican" to "toss up."

Worth noting: It's only July — and Cook says as much — but Trump has recently dug in with his law-and-order approach that caters to his base.

  • It also notes the uncertainty surrounding the actual act of voting in November amid the coronavirus pandemic, as the president continues to push against the idea of mail-in voting with unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Orion Rummler
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Harvard and MIT sue Trump administration over rule barring foreign students from online classes

A Harvard Law School graduate on campus before attending an online graduation ceremony on May 28. Photo: Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Harvard and MIT on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security to block federal guidance that would largely bar foreign college students from taking classes if their universities move classes entirely online in the fall.

The big picture: Colleges, which often rely heavily on tuition from international students, face a unique challenge to safely get students back to class during the coronavirus pandemic. Some elite institutions, like Harvard, have already made the decision to go virtual.

Axios
Coronavirus dashboard

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 11,856,991 — Total deaths: 544,871 — Total recoveries — 6,473,170Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,996,333 — Total deaths: 131,481 — Total recoveries: 936,476 — Total tested: 36,878,106Map.
  3. Public health: Deaths are rising in hotspots — Déjà vu sets in as testing issues rise and PPE dwindles.
  4. Travel: How the pandemic changed mobility habits, by state.
  5. 🎧Podcast: A misinformation "infodemic" is here.
Sara Fischer
1 hour ago - Technology

Facebook auditors say it's failing on civil rights

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The findings from a new civil rights audit commissioned and released by Facebook show that the tech giant repeatedly failed to address issues of hatred, bigotry and manipulation on its platform.

Why it matters: The report comes as Facebook confronts a growing advertiser boycott and criticism for prioritizing freedom of speech over limiting misinformation and protecting users targeted by hate speech.

