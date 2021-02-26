Another wealthy Florida community receives special access to COVID-19 vaccine

Sign up for our daily briefing
Gov. Ron DeSantis places his mask back on after speaking during a press conference. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Grand Palm, a wealthy community in Venice, Florida, with a resort-style swimming pool and tennis courts, is the third development tied to Neal Communities to receive special access to COVID-19 vaccines, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.
- Neal Communities owner Pat Neal is a politically-connected developer and former state senator who has a long history in GOP politics, including extensive fundraising for candidates.
- He gave $25,000 to Gov. Ron DeSantis' political committee and served on his transition.
A DeSantis spokesman defended the pop-up clinics at senior communities, saying the "insinuation" that they "are established for political purposes is completely baseless."
- DeSantis has been under fire for a vaccine pop-up clinic in Lakewood Ranch, developed by one of the governor's campaign contributors, that bypassed Manatee County's vaccine lottery system.
