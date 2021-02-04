Sign up for our daily briefing

St. Petersburg and Miami mayors issue bipartisan call to pass Biden's relief plan

Rick Kriseman and Francis Suarez. Photos: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez don't agree on everything. But the mayors both know Florida needs help addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

What's happening: Kriseman, a Democrat, and Suarez, a Republican, co-wrote a guest column in the Tampa Bay Times in support of the Biden administration's COVID relief package.

Why it matters: The mayors are coming together to ask Florida Republicans to pass the bill. They write:

"To Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott and all of Congress: Florida’s — and America’s — mayors are begging you to pass the president’s bill and get your people the help they need."

Biden's American Rescue Plan includes:

  • $1,400 stimulus checks.
  • More funding for vaccine distribution.
  • Extended unemployment benefits.
  • Funding to help state and local governments keep frontline workers employed.
"We cannot afford to wait. Florida’s cities are in agony and are crying out for help. This is not sustainable."
— Mayors Kriseman and Suarez

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Selene San Felice, author of Tampa Bay
Feb 3, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

The Super Bowl highlights the dark side of Tampa Bay's sex trade

An anti-trafficking poster in Miami ahead of its Super Bowl last year. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images

The Super Bowl has become, well, the Super Bowl of anti-human-trafficking campaigns.

What's happening: Tampa saw 71 arrests last month in a trafficking sting, mirroring similar mass arrests in Miami and Atlanta ahead of their Super Bowls.

Axios Events
Feb 1, 2021 - Axios Events

Watch: Hospitality and the return to work in Tampa

Join Axios on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 12:30 p.m. ET for the launch of Smart Take, our local event series. Our conversation will focus on the hospitality industry, economic recovery and the return to work in Tampa, featuring Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Tampa Bay Economic Development Council CEO Craig Richard.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
10 mins ago - World

Trouble brewing in the eurozone

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Increasing lockdowns, a mutating virus and a botched vaccine rollout have the eurozone headed for a double-dip recession, weighing heavily on its currency and pushing the dollar higher.

Why it matters: The weak dollar (down 10% from its 2020 highs) has been a linchpin for some of the biggest consensus trades this year — strong commodities, skyrocketing U.S. equity prices and emerging market stocks and bonds.

