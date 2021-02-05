A bill racing through the Florida Senate would allow elementary and middle school students to repeat a grade next year if their learning has suffered during the pandemic, the Tampa Bay Times/Miami Herald's Ana Ceballos reports.

Why it matters: Evidence is mounting that the "COVID slide" is real and troubling.

Just 1.6 million of the state’s 2.8 million schoolchildren signed up for in-person instruction when classes resumed in August,

of the state’s 2.8 million schoolchildren signed up for in-person instruction when classes resumed in August, An analysis of South Florida schools showed the percentage of students getting Fs had more than doubled.

What it means: If the bill becomes law, parents with children enrolled in elementary and middle schools would have until June 30 to ask permission for their child to repeat a grade next year.

Superintendents would have to approve all requests.

would have to approve all requests. High school students could not repeat a grade.

could not repeat a grade. Students repeating a grade must complete the entire year; no mid-year promotions.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.