New talk of Florida travel restrictions by Biden administration stirs pot

People walk along Pass-A-Grille beach in May, when beaches in Pinellas County reopened for the first time in six weeks. Photo: Zack Wittman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Biden administration is considering whether to impose domestic travel restrictions, including on Florida, over fears that coronavirus mutations are threatening to reverse progress on the pandemic, the Miami Herald reports.

Why it matters: Citing unnamed sources, the Herald reports the new variants worry scientists and have lent urgency to a review of potential travel restrictions within the United States.

By the numbers: Florida leads the nation with the most cases of the infectious U.K. COVID-19 variant, known as B.1.1.7., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • The state has reported 343 cases — California is second with 156 cases — but the CDC says the number can be deceiving because the data is based on a sampling of COVID specimens, so it's not a total number of cases.

The big picture: Tourism is crucial for the state and local economy — 2019 saw a record 69 million visitors to Florida — but visits dropped dramatically in 2020.

Yes, but: There are positive signs that the industry is creeping back.

But, but, but: That could fall apart if the federal government restricts travel to Florida.

What they're saying: Any travel ban imposed on Florida "would be an outrageous, authoritarian move that has no basis in law or science," Republican Sen. Marco Rubio wrote to President Joe Biden.

  • "Instead, it would only serve to inflict severe and devastating economic pain on an already damaged economy."

What they're also saying: "It would purely be a political attack against the people of Florida," Gov. Ron DeSantis said. "And it’s unclear why they would even try talking about that."

For the record: The unnamed officials told the Herald that no plans are imminent.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Selene San Felice, author of Tampa Bay
Feb 11, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

The COVID-sniffing dogs keeping Floridians safe

The COVID-sniffing canines (from left): Cobra, Mac, Hubble and One-Betta. Photos courtesy of FIU

If you want to see sports and concerts in person soon, you'll have a few four-legged MVPs to thank: Mac, Hubble, Cobra and One-Betta.

Why they matter: The coronavirus-sniffing canines, newly trained at Florida International University, have been put to work at Miami Heat games — and could soon be what it takes to get in-person events going in Tampa Bay.

Shawna Chen
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to begin allowing migrants forced to wait in Mexico to enter U.S.

Asylum seekers wait on the international bridge from Mexico to the U.S. next to the border town of Matamoros, Mexico. Photo: John Moore via Getty Images

The Biden administration will soon slowly begin allowing asylum seekers forced to wait in Mexican border towns under former President Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy to enter the U.S., the Department of Homeland Security announced Friday.

Why it matters: President Biden has promised to end the Trump administration's Migrant Protection Protocols program, as it is formally called, which forced tens of thousands of migrants into dangerous, squalid conditions in Mexico as they awaited court proceedings. DHS estimates that there are about 25,000 migrants in the MPP program who have active immigration court cases.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Technology

Microsoft, Google at war over news

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Microsoft and Google, longtime peaceful competitors, have turned on each other in what has recently become a heated battle over the future of news.

Details: Google on Thursday clawed back at Microsoft, arguing that the Seattle tech giant's support of an upcoming Australian news law is flawed and self-serving.

