FDA authorizes emergency use of Regeneron antibody treatment given to Trump

The corporate and research and development headquarters of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in Tarrytown, N.Y. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images


The Food and Drug Administration announced Saturday evening it has granted emergency use authorization for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' antibody cocktail given to President Trump to treat his COVID-19 infection last month.

Why it matters: Regeneron's two monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, are for people who tested positive for the coronavirus and "who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19," including people who are 65 and older, and/or people with certain chronic illnesses, per an FDA statement.

Of note: "The safety and effectiveness of this investigational therapy for use in the treatment of COVID-19 continues to be evaluated," the FDA said.

  • "Casirivimab and imdevimab are not authorized for patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19."

Driving the news: A clinical trial of patients with COVID-19 found that when the two antibodies were administered together, they "were shown to reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization or emergency room visits in patients at high risk for disease progression within 28 days after treatment when compared to placebo," the FDA said.

  • Regeneron president and chief scientific officer George Yancopoulos said in a statement this trial of roughly 800 non-hospitalized patients "showed significant reductions in virus levels within days" of receiving the treatment, called REGEN-COV2, "which were associated with significantly fewer medical visits."

What to expect: Regeneron expects to have doses of REGEN-COV2 ready for some 80,000 patients by the end of November, about 200,000 patients by the first week of January, and approximately 300,000 patients in total by the end of January 2021.

For the record: The FDA issued a similar emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly's antibody therapy, bamlanivimab, earlier this month.

Go deeper: Regeneron CEO: Trump's success with antibody cocktail is not evidence of cure

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Oriana Gonzalez
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ben Carson says he was "desperately ill" with the coronavirus

Ben Carson. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said in a Facebook post Friday that he "became desperately ill" with the coronavirus, but he is now "out of the woods."

Why it matters: Carson tested positive for the virus on Monday. He had attended the White House’s largely mask-free election night party alongside other officials in President Trump's Cabinet, including chief of staff Mark Meadows, who also tested positive.

Axios
5 hours ago - Health

U.S. surpasses 12 million COVID-19 cases

People wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at the Ann Street School Testing Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. surpassed 12 million coronavirus cases on Saturday, per data from Johns Hopkins University, the second time the country has recorded more than 1 million new cases in less than a week.

Why it matters: The grim milestone comes as the U.S. prepares for the Thanksgiving holiday, when millions of people, despite warnings, planning to travel and gather with family and friends.

Oriana Gonzalez
10 hours ago - Health

In photos: Americans line up for coronavirus testing ahead of Thanksgiving

Cars snake around Dodger Stadium as people in Los Angeles, CA wait for coronavirus tests in the ballpark parking lot. Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

Long lines for tests have reappeared across the U.S. with cases surging and families hoping to gather safely for Thanksgiving.

The big picture: Although the CDC advised Americans to not travel for Thanksgiving to prevent contracting and spreading COVID-19, AAA and the Transportation Security Administration expect millions of travelers this holiday.

