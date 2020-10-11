1 hour ago - Health

Regeneron CEO: Trump's success with antibody cocktail is not evidence of cure

Leonard Schleifer, the founder and CEO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, said on Sunday that President Trump's successful treatment with the company's antibody cocktail is "the weakest evidence you can get" on whether the drug is a cure.

Driving the news: Since leaving Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday, Trump has repeatedly claimed that he is "immune" from COVID-19 and said he views the antibody cocktail as a "cure."

What they're saying: “The president’s case is a case of one, and that’s what we call a case report. And it is evidence of what's happening, but it’s kind of the weakest evidence that you can get," Schleifer told CBS News' "Face the Nation."

  • “[T]he real evidence about how good a drug is and what it will do on average has to come from these larger clinical trials, these randomized clinical trials, which are the gold standard, and those are ongoing," he said.
  • The president’s case is “just low down on the evidence scale that we really need," and while the drug does create immunity, "it's probably going to last you for months," Schleifer added.

The bottom line: “Regeneron can’t do this alone. We need the entire industry. And I am so proud the industry has risen,” Schleifer said.

What to watch: Regeneron and Eli Lilly, which is developing a similar therapy, have applied for an emergency use authorization from the FDA.

Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

WH physician: Trump no longer considered coronavirus transmission risk

President Trump addresses a rally on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump meets "CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation" and "is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," White House physician Sean Conley said in a memorandum published Saturday.

Of note: The memo does not mention when Trump's last negative coronavirus test was nor whether he's continuing to be treated for COVID-19, but Conley stated that the president has been "fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms improved."

Rebecca Falconer
12 hours ago - Sports

Test rugby resumes with New Zealand-Australia game in front of 30,000 fans

Marika Koroibete of the Wallabies dives over to score a try during the Bledisloe Cup match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Australian Wallabies in Wellington, New Zealand, on Sunday. Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images

New Zealand's All Blacks and Australia's Wallabies on Sunday played the first rugby Test since the pandemic saw international fixtures postponed, with some 30,000 fans in attendance.

The big picture: Wallabies captain Michael Hooper said ahead of the game in the coronavirus-free Wellington, New Zealand, that it was a "new era," adding the crowd consisted of "25,000 more than we've been used to, thanks to COVID," per AFP.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 11 hours ago - World

India surpasses 7 million coronavirus cases

A medical team with a patient at a COVID-19 care facility in New Delhi, India. Photo: Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto via Getty Images

India's Ministry of Health confirmed Sunday another 74,383 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country past 7 million.

Why it matters: India is the second country to report that 7 million people have tested positive for the virus after the U.S. — which has over 7.7 million cases, per Johns Hopkins. The country of almost 1.4 billion people is expected to surpass the number of U.S. cases in the coming days.

