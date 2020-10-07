Trump calls getting coronavirus "a blessing in disguise"

President Trump said in a new video on Wednesday evening that contracting the coronavirus was "a blessing in disguise" and claimed — without scientific evidence — that the antibody cocktail from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals he was treated with is a "cure."

Driving the news: The president said he is seeking emergency use authorization for the antibody cocktail, which he received last week while experiencing "mild" symptoms. He claimed that it was his suggestion to doctors that he be treated with the therapeutic, which Regeneron says has only been given to fewer than 10 people outside of clinical trials.

What he's saying: "I spent four days at [Walter Reed]," Trump said. "I went in and I wasn't feeling so hot. And within a very short period of time, they gave me Regeneron. It's called Regeneron. And other things too, but I think this was the key."

"They gave me Regeneron, and it was like unbelievable. I felt good immediately. I felt as good three days ago as I do now. So I just want to say, we have Regeneron. We have another drug by [Eli Lilly and Company]. And they're coming out, and we're trying to get them on an emergency basis."

"We've authorized it. I've authorized it. And if you're in the hospital and you're feeling really bad, I think we're going to work it to where you're going to get them and you're going to get them free. And especially if you're a senior, we're going to get you in there quick."

"They call them therapeutic, but to me, it wasn't therapeutic. It just made me better. Okay, I call that a cure."

