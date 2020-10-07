46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump calls getting coronavirus "a blessing in disguise"

President Trump said in a new video on Wednesday evening that contracting the coronavirus was "a blessing in disguise" and claimed — without scientific evidence — that the antibody cocktail from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals he was treated with is a "cure."

Driving the news: The president said he is seeking emergency use authorization for the antibody cocktail, which he received last week while experiencing "mild" symptoms. He claimed that it was his suggestion to doctors that he be treated with the therapeutic, which Regeneron says has only been given to fewer than 10 people outside of clinical trials.

What he's saying: "I spent four days at [Walter Reed]," Trump said. "I went in and I wasn't feeling so hot. And within a very short period of time, they gave me Regeneron. It's called Regeneron. And other things too, but I think this was the key."

  • "They gave me Regeneron, and it was like unbelievable. I felt good immediately. I felt as good three days ago as I do now. So I just want to say, we have Regeneron. We have another drug by [Eli Lilly and Company]. And they're coming out, and we're trying to get them on an emergency basis."
  • "We've authorized it. I've authorized it. And if you're in the hospital and you're feeling really bad, I think we're going to work it to where you're going to get them and you're going to get them free. And especially if you're a senior, we're going to get you in there quick."
  • "They call them therapeutic, but to me, it wasn't therapeutic. It just made me better. Okay, I call that a cure."

Go deeper: White House physician says Trump has been "symptom-free for over 24 hours"

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Oct 6, 2020 - Economy & Business

Companies behind Trump's COVID-19 drugs draw attention

Expand chart
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

President Trump's use of two prominent treatments for COVID-19 has sparked interest in the two companies behind the drugs remdesivir and REGN-COV2.

The state of play: Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which makes REGN-COV2, and Gilead Sciences, maker of remdesivir, each rallied on Monday, but they have delivered very different returns for investors so far this year.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: I think if Trump still has COVID, "we shouldn't have a debate"

Joe Biden speaking in Hagerstown, Maryland, Oct. 6. Photo: Brendan Smualowski/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden said Tuesday when asked about facing President Trump in the second presidential debate on Oct. 15, "I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate."

Why it matters: Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus last week. Though he was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening and his physician said he's not experiencing symptoms, a person can be contagious up to 10 days after the symptoms resolve, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 35,998,606 — Total deaths: 1,052,736 — Total recoveries: 25,055,487Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 7,542,059 — Total deaths: 211,652 — Total recoveries: 2,952,390 — Total tests: 110,226,302Map.
  3. Health: The cost of Washington's coronavirus failuresTop medical journal calls for U.S. leaders to be voted out over COVID response.
  4. Politics: Trump calls getting coronavirus "a blessing in disguise" — White House physician says Trump has been "symptom-free for over 24 hours" — Trump returns to Oval Office despite ongoing COVID-19 infection.
  5. States: Wisconsin to open field hospital as COVID-19 surges.
  6. Energy: COVID-19 will mean higher winter energy bills.
  7. Poll: Trust in science rose during the pandemic.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!